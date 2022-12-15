3 Things You Need to Know About Bus Accident Lawsuits

Considering how buses carry many passengers, their drivers and the companies that employ them are responsible for everyone’s safety.

City buses, commuter buses, school buses, and tourist buses are one of the main modes of transportation that carry people every day. Many people depend on the care and professionalism of bus drivers and companies to transport them to and from certain places. But are buses always safe?

Unfortunately, no vehicle is one hundred percent safe because there might be other factors that contribute to an accident, and buses are no different. In fact, bus accidents can be more complex since there could be multiple parties involved.

So if you or a loved one has been in a bus accident and want to make a lawsuit against the liable party, here are four things you should know beforehand.

What Causes Bus Accidents?

As with any other vehicle accident, several factors can lead to a bus accident, including negligence and carelessness from the bus driver, bus companies, or county rules. Luckily, you can contact professional lawyers whose field involved bus accidents because they can determine the main factor that caused the accident easily.

At the same time, if the driver or bus company’s negligence led to the accident, they’re responsible for paying the expenses and fixing the damage they caused. Most importantly, you don’t have to deal with the aftermath of the accident alone.

Suppose you're from Tucson, Arizona, you can contact local attorneys who can handle all paperwork and help you fill out the lawsuit to receive compensation for your losses and injuries.

What is Negligence?

Bus accidents can happen when the bus driver acts negligently, including the following:

Driving too quickly

Not maintaining the bus properly

Following too closely

However, you can manage to file a lawsuit against the liable party with the help of qualified attorneys who can guide you through every step, so you don't miss out on any details on your lawsuit.

Or you can also report any negligent behavior to your city's bus system.

Can You Sue the Bus Company for Injuries?

Fortunately, you can sue anyone who’s responsible for your accident injuries, and the bus company is no exception. You can submit a personal injury claim for your losses, such as medical expenses, loss of wages, etc.

A qualified attorney can increase your chances of receiving compensation because bus drivers have a ''duty of care'' they need to follow for their passengers.

However, there are some things to remember. First, bus insurance policies are complex since some of them provide coverage for each passenger with a limited maximum amount of money. Other policies share an equal amount of money with all passengers.

So for passengers who experience severe injuries like paralysis or brain damage, it may be more challenging to receive compensation due to lack of money.

That’s why contacting an attorney immediately after the accident can help you analyze the policy by the bus company’s insurance and develop a strategy to maximize your compensation.