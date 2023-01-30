3 Types of Physician Negligence and How Your Attorney Can Help

Remember those movies where the doctor leaves something inside their patient’s body before stitching that part?

A hospital is a place of healing, one where doctors put their patients’ safety first. Ironically, incidents can happen in these places, and when they do, the consequences can be severe. Although many doctor-patient relationships solely depend on the trust that the doctor will diagnose and treat an illness accordingly, sometimes these doctors fail to honor their trust.

One of the main types of medical malpractice is physician negligence, mainly because it’s a sensitive area that deals with the entire body. If there are mistakes in treatment, prescriptions, surgery, or carelessness, these can have a major negative effect on your life.

If you or a loved one has experienced physician negligence, you can seek help and receive compensation for your injuries with the help of renowned attorneys. Here are the three main types of physician negligence and how an attorney can help your case.

Lack of Diagnosis or Misdiagnosis

When you go to a physician’s office, you expect them to provide a clear and concise diagnosis of your illness. Unfortunately, the issue might start in the beginning. Sometimes, physicians might glance at you and diagnose you with the wrong disease. By the time they start treating you for the wrong ailment, your actual issue is left with no treatment. As a result, your condition might become worse.

In such cases, it’s essential to contact a qualified attorney who handles unique medical negligence cases. Initially, you can start by searching in your area first, so communication doesn’t become an issue.

Prescription Error

Every doctor must take their time and give their patient the correct prescription for their medical conditions. That said, a physician who rushes with writing a prescription might end up worsening your illness.

Since some drugs have similar names, such as Adderall or Inderal, prescribing the wrong type of medication can complicate your health and cause further damage.

In other cases, the physician might prescribe the correct drug, but they may fail to give you the right amount of dose. They must go into detail when explaining when and how to take your medication, especially if it’s your first time taking that drug. Giving you more doses than necessary can lead to an overdose, which only complicates your condition.

Surgical and Post-Surgical Negligence

Remember those movies where the doctor leaves something inside their patient’s body before stitching that part? Unfortunately, this situation may happen in real life too.

Patients who undergo surgery must have specialized treatment to ensure their wound heals properly, especially since the body is exposed to infections after the surgery. However, the physician needs to follow every step carefully and not rush through your wounds because that’s how negligence occurs.

If they fail to sterilize the instruments before the surgery and you got an infection, they’ve committed a negligent act toward you. If this sounds familiar to you, Michigan Medical Malpractice Lawyers can listen to your side of the story and provide legal help throughout the procedure.