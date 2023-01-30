Many states define legal malpractice as a neglect or alleged act from the lawyer’s side.

One of the most ironic situations is to seek help from attorneys when other ‘’legal teams’’ fail to represent you. Unfortunately, not every lawyer handles your case diligently or treats you respectfully. If that sounds familiar, perhaps you’re dealing with legal malpractice.

If you want to make a legal malpractice claim, you must prove the relationship between you and the attorney, the types of breached rules, the negligence, and the financial loss you endured. In that case, you should work with a professional legal team who cares about you as a person and wants to pursue compensation for your losses and damages.

Before doing that, it’s essential to know a few things about legal malpractices and when to seek help. So, if you’re interested to know more, keep on reading.

What is Legal Malpractice?

Essentially, any negligent act with intent to harm or cause damage is considered legal malpractice. When an attorney handles your case inappropriately and risks losing you as a client, they also fail to provide competent legal representation. As a result, you’re harmed and left with damages and expenses to cover.

Many states define legal malpractice as a neglect or alleged act from the lawyer’s side. Additionally, when filing a claim, you must include the following:

Your attorney-client relationship

Breach of contract on behalf of the attorney

The plaintiff’s damages

3 Things to Know About Legal Malpractice

Undoubtedly, the most common type of legal malpractice is a mistake or negligence by the lawyer. Here are some other things you should know about legal malpractice.

Wrongful Conduct

Initially, for the lawyer to commit a wrongful act, they must’ve done something illegal, such as stealing money from the client. Most attorneys refer to this case as ‘’below the standard of care’’ and risk damaging their client’s quality of life.

Causation

To prove the wrongful conduct caused you damages, you must provide sufficient evidence to your potential new attorney. Essentially, you must show the lawyer’s conduct is the main reason for the cause of the financial damages. This step is used to show causation and prove that if it wasn’t for the attorney’s conduct, you wouldn’t have suffered any losses.

Damages

If you’ve experienced wrongful conduct, you’ve most likely suffered measurable damages. Usually, the damages you incur happen due to a transaction or case caused by your lawyer. Often, you might experience non-economic damages, such as losing custody.

