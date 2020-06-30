3 Ways to Market Your Law Firm During the COVID-19 Crisis

One important thing you have to do is to optimize your content, for ease of access on multiple devices, including mobile phones.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a good opportunity for your law firm to expand the scope of your business. While this may be true, how do you tap into this new business opportunity when traditional business has almost come to a standstill? This is where innovating marketing comes in. As per this report from JPMorgan, consumers are trying to connect with their friends and families and other acquaintances online. Thus, their online activity has increased. Besides, they are also seeking entertainment online and their social media habits have taken a big hike.

The altered media consumption of consumers is a great opportunity for law firms to exploit and acquire new business. Here are three ways to market your law firm in the immediate future.

1. Retention marketing

Retention marketing is the way to go for your law firm, especially if you have a large client base. You don’t want to lose even one customer. This can be achieved through retention marketing strategies as explained in the following paragraphs.

Get in touch with your existing clients and enquire about their well-being. You can share any news on COVID-19, especially on the way to be safe and where to get help if necessary. You can start a conversation with them through electronic media to do the following:

Update them on active cases, giving them a pointer to the next step in the process

Email them content related to their cases and other cases

Seek their approval for them to act as your brand ambassadors

Link them to your blogs and newsletters

You can include your past clients, who have no active cases with you, in this retention endeavor. By means of this strategy you will build loyalty, add value to your client’s knowledge base, and indicate to them that you care for them as an empathetic advisor.

2. Business development

Developing new business should be your next goal. In the law business word-of-mouth is one great advertising medium that gets you more customers. However, maintaining social distancing has restricted this medium for face-to-face meetings. Nevertheless, customers’ increased consumption of online media – video streaming, social media, news streaming, and gaming – is an excellent substitute for word-of-mouth. In fact, social media is powerful and instant and can get you quick results. You can hire a digital marketing company to plan, implement and measure your digital marketing campaign.

Your top lawyers could follow up on the leads from the digital marketing campaign for one-on-one discussion, to take the process forward and sign the clients.

3. Content marketing

As mentioned earlier, your digital marketing campaign must have a great content marketing strategy to benefit from the increased online media consumptions habits of customers during COVID-19.

Law is a subject that is focused and customers facing legal hurdles would show interest in the subject of law. Thus, content marketing strategy is the best strategy to gain new customers for your law firm.

The customers you are tapping into are interested in law and they are turning to online media to seek information. This is tailor-made for you to exploit, with an excellent content marketing program.

Offer well-curated content and distribute it through online channels. Thus, you will provide high-relevance information to the customers, advises Jonathan Rosenfeld. They will be happy to do business with a company that provides extremely valuable information.

In fact, subsequent to the content reaching the customers, your expert attorneys can follow up with the new target customers.

You need to get your digital marketing agency to spruce up your website and make it more user friendly to your existing customers, as well as new customers.

As part of your content marketing strategy, you have to use the blog route, with backlinks to your spruced-up website.

One important thing you have to do is to optimize your content, for ease of access on multiple devices, including mobile phones.

These are just three ways to market your law firm. Dovetail these into your law firm’s overall business strategy in the long run.