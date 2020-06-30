Law Firm Marketing Communications in the Age of Coronavirus

With social media consumption rocketing up, social media marketing is an important way to reach locked-out customers

Emotions are at an all-time high, with all the uncertainty in our lives because of COVID-19. Most of us have not confronted a situation like this before, and there are no blueprints available to guide us on how to handle the situation. In the current circumstances, a law firm has only three choices when it comes to their communication and events; cancel, postpone, or adapt.

In-person communication involves creating a unique experience for the attendees that they look forward to and get value from, but in a situation like this, would you rather just sit and wait for the pandemic to be over, or would you rather adapt and see the opportunities?

Law firms have a unique opportunity in front of them during the COVID-19 outbreak to capture new business. In-person events may not be happening these days, but web traffic has increased by 27% ever since the pandemic. Anyone who is not leveraging on that is missing out. This is the time to double down on the digital marketing strategy.

So, without any further ado, let’s talk about what you can do in the current situation to market your business.

Shift Towards Online Appointments

In-person consultation may not work in a pandemic, but the option for online consultations is evergreen. Equip your attorneys with the infrastructure and knowledge required to take online appointments. The fact is, lawyers who have a detailed online profile are more likely to capture more business, so make sure that your lawyers have an extensive bio with their accomplishments, achievements, and notable cases.

Blog More

Don’t underestimate the power of the blog. You should aim to write a blog post once a week. If you don’t believe the effectiveness, let us tell you; law firms that write blog posts get 97% more links to their websites.

Create Positive Word of Mouth

Online reviews work just like personal recommendations from your friends and family. A potential customer is more likely to try your product/service if they were referred to you by a trusted person. Online reviews work the same way; people check out the opinion of other customers before purchasing the service.

Therefore, aim to generate positive word of mouth by asking clients to leave online reviews once they avail your service, the more reviews, the more new customers will trust your service. A case in point is carpet cleaning Chislehurst; they have hundreds of reviews from satisfied customers online. So, customers looking for professional cleaning services are likely to choose them over their competitors.

Law firms can utilize the same principle to build a credible and trustworthy online reputation. This is why you should always ask for a review after every positive consultation or a favorable result. You can also send an email to happy clients with links to your review sites to get a positive response.

Plan Virtual Events

To strengthen your market dominance, you have to keep going, come what may. Every law firm event attracts new stakeholders and new networking opportunities. Some of the activities for a law firm can be transformed into virtual events that you can do to make your online presence stronger. It includes the following:

Seminars

The world has already seen many seminars and conferences virtually, so why not you? From providing training to updates on the legal changes in your area, you can educate the audience in various ways.

Collaborations

To expand your opportunities to interact with others, collaborations are a great way. For example, an Intellectual Property law firm can collaborate with an organization that fosters entrepreneurs to educate them on the importance of IP. These collaborations can be done virtually by prerecording them for the audience or doing a live event together.

Panels

Panel discussions are a great way to educate the audience through multiple experts and open a dialogue. The Question-and-Answers sessions do not only add value but also allow the attendees to get answers for their specific questions. The best part is that panels can easily be converted into a digital format.

Beef Up Your Website

According to recent statistics, more than 95% of people seeking legal advice use a popular search engine. This figure alone makes it necessary for you to make your website up to date with engaging content and responsive. You can’t shout at your clients that you are the best law firm out there, so you have to show them what you have done in the past.

Showcase your knowledge about the problems people face. Incorporate strong FAQ pages and answer all queries that a client sitting on the opposite side of the desk may ask you. Moreover, highlighting case histories is one of the most important ways to show your authenticity to your clients.

Market to Millennials

You can reach the baby boomers with newspaper, radio, TV, and print media, but to reach millennials who are more than baby boomers in population, you need to go online. Use online news, content marketing strategies, Facebook, and other sharable content.

Final Thoughts

The situation will not last forever, but by being thoughtful with your communications, you can best position your firm for tomorrow. How are you using social media to market your company? Let us know!