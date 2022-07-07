4 Reasons a Truck Driver’s Background is Important in Denver

It has long been known that a commercial driver’s prior accident record is a predictor of whether they will cause accidents in the future.

Denver, CO – Truck drivers are under a lot of pressure to remain safe at all times and avoid accidents. This is because trucking is actually one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Employers who are in the process of hiring drivers will often check their backgrounds to ensure that each driver they employ is going to follow all relevant rules, and that they do not have a history of causing problems. There are attorneys who can file lawsuits against a trucking company when an accident is created by a negligent driver.

Prior accident records can predict future problems

It has long been known that a commercial driver’s prior accident record is a predictor of whether they will cause accidents in the future. Insurance companies routinely utilize these kinds of metrics when they are deciding on policy costs for drivers. They have found that the risk of insuring a driver who has a history of accidents is always greater than drivers who do not have a record of prior collisions. Employers may also be reluctant to hire a driver if they know the person has caused several prior incidents and creates a risk of litigation from Denver accident lawyers.

Proper credentials are needed

Trucking companies need to examine a driver’s background to ensure that they are legally able to operate commercial vehicles. Each driver should have a valid CDL of the class that matches the types of vehicles that the company uses. It is also important for the driver to have additional training and endorsements for things like hazardous materials or the company’s own machinery and procedures. There can be serious consequences if law enforcement finds that the driver is operating these kinds of vehicles without a CDL or other required credentials.

Illegal behaviors can result in criminal charges and lawsuits

The trucking industry has had known problems with drivers who have substance abuse issues and choose to operate their vehicles after using drugs and alcohol. This can result in serious criminal charges, especially if someone is hurt or killed by an intoxicated driver. Aside from criminal charges against an individual driver, it is also possible that the driver’s employer can be sued by Denver truck accident lawyers and have to pay out large amounts of compensation to anyone who was hurt by an intoxicated driver.

Lost income due to violations

If a trucker has trouble following rules and regulations, their vehicle may be taken out of service. This means that the employer can miss deadlines and lose profits while the vehicle is waiting to get back on the roads.

Advice after a truck accident in Denver

