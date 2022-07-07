Arizona Police Pay $5 Million After Killing Man With Schizophrenia

The US Justice Department is now apparently reviewing the way Phoenix Police treat homeless and disabled people as a result of this lawsuit.

Police brutality is a genuine issue in Arizona, and there have been many cases of questionable deaths and injuries of innocent individuals at the hands of law enforcement professionals. One police brutality lawsuit was filed after a man with schizophrenia was killed by police in Phoenix. On November 17, 2021, it was reported that the city council had approved a $5-million settlement to the man’s family. This is just one of many similar lawsuits that are playing out across the nation.

If you have suffered police brutality, you can also file a lawsuit and recover damages. In order to do this, you'll need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced police brutality attorney in Arizona.

The Lawsuit Explained

This lawsuit revolves around the death of a man in 2017. This individual was arrested on an old warrant outside of a community center. Officers then put their weight on his body twice, even after the suspect was fully restrained, and this ultimately resulted in the individual’s death. The man’s sister is filing a wrongful death lawsuit and a disability lawsuit, and it was later revealed that this individual was suffering from a range of mental conditions, such as PTSD, claustrophobia, and schizophrenia. The man also left numerous children behind

The US Justice Department is now apparently reviewing the way Phoenix Police treat homeless and disabled people as a result of this lawsuit. The Arizona Council on Islamic-American Relations also issued a statement condemning the alleged police brutality.

Filing a Wrongful Death Lawsuit

In this case, the deceased victim’s family would have filed what is known as a “wrongful death lawsuit.” This is when surviving loved ones file lawsuits on behalf of deceased family members. If you have lost a loved one due to an act of excessive force by police in Arizona, you may have the ability to file a wrongful death lawsuit as a result.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you've been searching the Phoenix area for a qualified, experienced police brutality attorney, there are many options available to you. If you are facing charges, instances of police brutality can be vital to your case. In some cases, you can escape legal consequences if officers acted unlawfully while arresting you.