How Do You Prove That a Trucker Was High Before a Crash?

While alcohol is probably the most common intoxicating factor in car crashes, many other substances can also affect a trucker’s judgement and coordination, increasing the risk of an accident tremendously. Indeed, drug use among truckers is relatively common, as many of these workers rely heavily on various stimulants in order to stay awake and alert during long hauls. But what happens if you were injured by a trucker who you believe to be intoxicated? How do you prove that they were on drugs at the time of the crash?

This question is probably best left to legal professionals, such as truck accident attorneys in California. But we know what you’re thinking: “How do I find attorneys near me?” The truth is that there is no shortage of legal professionals in this area, and most will be more than happy to assist you with your upcoming lawsuit. The most important thing is to act quickly. If you don’t act soon enough, the statute of limitations can actually prevent you from suing. This means that you won’t receive a settlement.

Leave It Up to the Police

The truth is that most of the time, you can rely on your local police to find evidence of driver intoxication1. These officers are trained to spot signs of intoxication, and they can assess suspects using blood tests and other methods. They can also search the cab of the semi-truck, potentially finding baggies of drugs or pills that are stashes away. Sometimes, they even find drug paraphernalia that shows signs of recent use, such as a pipe. All of this information will be revealed in the official police report, and you can use this information as evidence as you pursue a settlement.

Why Drugs Can Be More Difficult to Detect than Alcohol

Another important thing to remember is that detecting the presence of certain drugs can be quite difficult compared to alcohol. While we have a breathalyzer device dedicated solely to detecting the presence of alcohol, no such reliable device exists that can reveal whether someone is “high”2. In addition, the presence of drugs in someone’s bloodstream doesn’t necessarily prove that they were intoxicated at the time of the crash. Because of this, proving drug intoxication can often be somewhat challenging.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Attorney Near Me?

