What Happens When a Worker in Nevada Receives Their Green Card?

Las Vegas, NV – The U.S. government issues various documents and authorizations for people who come from other parts of the world. The main categories of these authorizations for immigrants include visas, green cards, and full citizenship. A green card is the term for the documents assigned to someone who is a permanent resident who can live and work in the United States long term. People who need work authorization or a green card can meet with an immigration attorney in Nevada to start the process.

The definition of a green card

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website, a green card allows the holder to live and work permanently within the United States. In many cases, this is just as good as citizenship for the purposes of work authorization and other privileges. The person will no longer have to apply for work visas or any other kinds of permission from the government once they legally hold a green card.

Who is eligible for a green card?

There are various classifications of people who can receive green cards. Immediate relatives of U.S. citizens such as spouses or those who have children who have become citizens are eligible. Some workers may also receive consideration for green cards due to special skill sets, or because they will make a significant business investment. Refugees, asylum seekers, and victims of certain crimes can also receive a green card.

How is the green card issued?

Each individual applicant must be approved by the United States government. The application has multiple parts, including a petition and the formal green card application. The documents that need to be filed can also change based on the person’s particular status and physical location. Because this application process needs to be followed carefully, it is helpful for an immigration attorney to assist with any formal documentation that needs to be filed. The application process will also include fingerprinting the applicant and a formal interview with federal employees to determine if the person is approved or not. This entire process may take some time depending on the applicant and how long the government takes to respond.

Rejections

Some applications for a green card are rejected. In this case, an attorney should review the application, petition, and any other relevant information to decide on a course of action. The government is required to give notice of the reasons for their denial, as well as a chance for the person to file an appeal.

Finding a local immigration professional

