4 Reasons for Individuals to Retain a Tax Lawyer in Sacramento

There are also tax issues that can emerge whenever wealth or property is transferred from one person to another, and legal advice is useful to optimize the family’s tax situation.

Sacramento, CA – Lawyers can assist with many different matters related to government rules and regulations, and taxes are no exception. Even those who do not own business or have extensive investments still need to file their taxes every year, and some people may have ongoing issues with the IRS or other problems related to their taxes. In these cases, Sacramento tax lawyers can be valuable resources for important resolutions such as settling debt and avoiding criminal charges. Here are a few times when a person may want to speak with a tax lawyer

People who are filing or already in bankruptcy proceedings

Bankruptcy is essentially a way for a person in financial trouble to receive protection, and then manage their debt while paying off creditors. There can be some complex rules related to how a person declares bankruptcy, how they need to file their taxes afterward, and any outstanding tax debt that needs to be paid. California tax lawyers and legal professionals who focus on bankruptcy may also be consulted for information about how to properly file taxes while paying off debt through bankruptcy.

When the IRS wants to conduct an audit

Audits are known to be a detailed undertaking. When something seems wrong with a person’s taxes, the government can request detailed financial information about a person’s accounts, transactions, and they may want documentation to prove things like deductions and expenses. Tax lawyers can assist the person subjected to the audit with making it through the process without making any mistakes or having to deal with additional requests from the government.

If criminal charges are pending

The federal government has various ways to enforce tax laws, and some people may find that they are facing prosecution for things like tax fraud or evasion. As with other criminal cases, this can result in fines, jail time, and other consequences of a criminal record. Once the IRS lets a person know that they are under criminal investigation, or that they have already been charged, it is essential to get legal advice. The lawyer may be able to negotiate a plea deal with the government, or they can represent the person at trial if necessary.

Investing and inheritance

Estate planning lawyers and tax attorneys are professionals who can give advice related to things like setting up a trust, transferring wealth through a will, and other kinds of investments that are commonly used to pass an estate to family members or charitable causes. There are also tax issues that can emerge whenever wealth or property is transferred from one person to another, and legal advice is useful to optimize the family’s tax situation.

Getting more help with tax law in California

USAttorneys.com is available to help people get connected with lawyers in their area. Anyone who needs assistance can call 800-672-3103 for a referral.