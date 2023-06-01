When Should You Hire a Tax Lawyer to Defend You Against the Government?

While people who are being honest about their tax situation generally do not have to worry about criminal issues, there are some people who are deceptive when they file and pay their taxes.

Milwaukee, WI – Many individuals and businesses end up with tax problems at some point. These can be resolved in a number of different ways, but it is possible that the IRS will take formal legal action to try to collect their money. When this happens, the person or entity will likely want to speak with lawyers who can provide a defense and possibly attempt to negotiate a settlement to any money owed to the government. Here are a few reasons why people end up needing Milwaukee tax lawyers to defend them against legal action by the government.

When the IRS is asking for money due to outstanding tax debt

It is common for the government to tell a person that they owe money. This can be due to simple math errors, or various other issues with tax calculations. Once it is past the tax deadline for the year that the money was owed, the government also tries to add fees for late payments and interest. People who are in this situation should retain Wisconsin tax lawyers to try to negotiate a settlement with the government to end the outstanding debt issues, otherwise the government can take more severe actions and they may end up owing more money.

If the government is trying to take property to settle debt

A related issue to outstanding tax debt is when the government wants to take property to get payment for the unpaid taxes. This can be a big problem for certain individuals, as those who owe the government large sums can risk having real property, bank accounts, vehicles, watercraft, and other things of high value taken away by the government. Tax lawyers can provide advice and representation if the person is going to have their property taken away.

Criminal investigations and charges

While people who are being honest about their tax situation generally do not have to worry about criminal issues, there are some people who are deceptive when they file and pay their taxes. It is possible for the government to investigate these issues and file criminal charges for fraud or tax evasion based on their findings. Those who have extensive investments, businesses, or other complex financial matters should work with estate planning lawyers and other tax professionals to ensure that their taxes are done properly and they are not trying to hide sources of income or claim excessive deductions. In most cases, it is not worth the risk of saving some money on taxes to potentially have to pay for various penalties and spend time in court later while facing criminal prosecution.

Finding a local attorney who can answer questions

USAttorneys.com is a service that works with people who are looking for lawyers in their city or state. Anyone who needs assistance can call 800-672-3103 for a referral.