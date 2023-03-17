4 Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore After a Car Accident

Sometimes, when our physical injuries are healed, we assume that our emotional ones should be as well.

With so much time spent in automobiles and the number of cars on the road, some of us will inevitably be involved in car accidents. Sometimes, unsafe drivers are the problem. Other times, it’s road design or traffic. No matter the cause, if you are injured, there are some things that you should not ignore.

Pay Attention to Your Body Following an Automobile Accident

Accidents often happen, and those involved are so caught off guard that they experience shock or a spike in adrenaline that causes them to ignore what is happening inside their bodies. Sometimes, injuries are apparent, but not always. Minor injuries can become chronic over time if not treated appropriately.

If you or a loved one has been in a car accident, paying close attention to the following symptoms is important. Paying attention now can help car accident victims to avoid pain and serious complications later.

Back, Shoulder, and Neck Pain

Soreness follows most accidents, but back, shoulder, and neck discomfort can directly result from spinal injuries, whiplash, and ligament injuries. You may not notice pain immediately, but it may develop over the coming days, weeks, or months.

We advise you to seek medical attention immediately following the crash. If you choose not to do that, seek it as soon as you feel pain.

Headaches

Frequently, headaches follow collisions. If you often experience intense headaches, it may be a sign of a traumatic brain injury (TBI), a concussion, a blood clot, or whiplash. If you find yourself experiencing headaches after being involved in a car accident, seek medical attention immediately.

Unexplained Bruising or Numbness

Numbness and bruising may be warning signs that you have serious internal injuries. They often point to herniated discs and spinal cord injuries. These conditions can easily be ignored unless diagnostic tests are performed.

Emotional Anguish

Sometimes, when our physical injuries are healed, we assume that our emotional ones should be as well. But automobile accidents are traumatizing. You may experience nightmares, uncontrollable anxiety, or stress, and you may feel very different than you did before the accident.

Symptoms like these can indicate a TBI or another underlying condition. Post-concussion syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other brain injuries are fairly common following a severe crash, particularly if the accident included a blow to the head.

If the emotional anguish fails to subside over time, or if it worsens, speak to a medical professional or a psychological professional about the issues you are experiencing.

What to do Following Your Injury

We suggest the following steps if you have been injured in a car accident:

Seek prompt medical attention

Document all of your injuries, and keep a list of every expense and how it is affecting you and your family

Get legal advice

Contact An Attorney

If you have been in an accident and begin to experience physical pain, seek medical attention. The next call, you should contact a local experienced car accident attorney.