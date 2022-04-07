4 Things a Truck Accident Lawyer Will Handle Post-Accident

Truck accident cases are much more complex than those involving passenger vehicles.

There are a few factors that often stand in the way of people retaining a Philadelphia, PA truck accident lawyer following a collision—(1) they don’t know if they have a case, and (2) they are concerned they’ll have to pay too much. The truth is, however, that most truck accident attorneys work on a contingency basis.

Lawyers who work on contingency accept payment for their services after they win the case. No win, no money. The next factor that hinders some people from hiring a lawyer is the uncertainty of whether they have a case. However, if the accident wasn’t your fault, there is a good chance you’re entitled to damages (i.e. financial relief).

In addition to determining whether you have a case and supplying you with legal assistance without having to collect a large lump sum upfront, truck accident attorneys also handle these 4 things.

Identify all the liable parties. Truck accident cases are much more complex than those involving passenger vehicles. This is because your case might not only be against the driver, but also the trucking company and any other parties responsible for overseeing the truck’s maintenance and operations. Value your case. When you search for attorneys near me, you’ll likely come across multiple lawyers in your area. Trouble is, that not all may properly value your case. Some might promise you more than you’re actually entitled to while others may pressure you into accepting a low settlement just so they can get paid. You need a trucking accident attorney who will reasonably value your case and help you fight for what you are due.

Deal with the trucking company’s insurance carrier and their lawyers. The last thing anyone wants to deal with after a crash is being questioned by insurance adjusters and lawyers who don’t have your best interest at heart. Thankfully, you won’t have to should you choose to retain legal counsel.

Serve as your voice in court. If your case makes it to court, you can rest easy knowing your Philadelphia, PA truck accident lawyer will defend your rights as a victim and fight for a favorable outcome.

To get you connected with a PA truck accident attorney nearest you who can help you navigate through this difficult time, contact USAttorneys.com.