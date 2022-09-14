4 Things to Expect During Your Child Custody Hearing

During your child custody hearing, you and your co-parent aren’t the only ones who will speak.

Going to court can be intimidating, especially for your child custody hearing. All parents must go into custody proceedings as prepared as possible. Whether it’s your first time walking into a court proceeding or not, we have some tips on how to prepare for the best outcomes and what to expect.

Preparing for Child Custody Proceeding

Obviously, you must be prepared when you enter a court for child custody. However, preparation means many things. It means having your arguments supported, dressing appropriately, or bringing the right people. Here are four critical things to keep in mind:

Answers to potential questions : If you have a full-time job and a minor child, the judge might ask a question like ‘’Where will your child go after school?’’ You need to have answers to such questions ready.

: If you have a full-time job and a minor child, the judge might ask a question like ‘’Where will your child go after school?’’ You need to have answers to such questions ready. Your arguments: Supporting your opinions can be challenging, but you can get help from experienced lawyers to assist you with this. But there are specific questions like, ‘’Can I provide sufficient emotional support for my child?’’ that you can think through yourself.

Supporting your opinions can be challenging, but you can get help from experienced lawyers to assist you with this. But there are specific questions like, ‘’Can I provide sufficient emotional support for my child?’’ that you can think through yourself. Your attire: You might not think your clothing matters, but it does. Wearing flip-flops or casual outfits is a no-go. Instead, opt for formal attire, hairstyle, and makeup that makes the judge think, ‘’They’re a responsible adult.’’

You might not think your clothing matters, but it does. Wearing flip-flops or casual outfits is a no-go. Instead, opt for formal attire, hairstyle, and makeup that makes the judge think, ‘’They’re a responsible adult.’’ Important people: If you want to support your arguments as much as possible, you might want to include important people like babysitters or teachers who can effectively support your claims of being a responsible parent.

Plan for a Small Proceeding

Unlike other court matters, child custody is less complex. The case is usually presented in an intimate setting, with very few people in the room. The typical child custody courtroom is much smaller than the ones you see on television, so try to pick only the most important people you want to be there, along with your lawyer.

There are many things you can learn from your attorney. They’re not there simply to speak on your behalf, but they also act as guidance. They’ll let you know what to expect before you even enter the courtroom, so you don’t have high expectations, especially about the setting.

Predict a Limited Time Frame

There are many custody cases daily, and judges or mediators can’t keep up with every case for an extended period. As a result, there’s a likely chance that your custody case might not last very long because other sessions are being conducted.

Additionally, parents in child custody proceedings should closely communicate with their lawyers to be prepared to explain everything in a short amount of time.

Be Ready for Many Testimonies

During your child custody hearing, you and your co-parent aren’t the only ones who will speak. There are other people, such as witnesses (teachers, babysitters, and other workers) and the child if they’re mature enough to make a decision. All of them will testify about their experiences and may ultimately form an opinion on the judge.

Anticipate an Immediate Decision

Parents who are going through or have been in a divorce process know that the decision can be immediate. Similarly, when determining child custody, the judge will decide based on the child’s best interests. Moreover, the decision will include:

Which parent will be the custodial parent?

A visitation schedule (holidays and weekends)

