4 Things You Can Expect from a Criminal Defense Lawyer

A criminal defense lawyer will be your advocate during a particularly trying period of your life. Naturally, you want to hire a lawyer who is as competent as he or she is trustworthy.

Without a doubt, the looming threat of prison time might convince you to look into hiring the best representation for criminal defense in Rhode Island. But, between hiring one and simply allowing the court to appoint you with one, why should you choose the former?

The reality is that while most court-appointed lawyers are capable law practitioners, they are simply knee-deep into so many commitments as to fully concentrate on your case. Hiring your own, on the other hand, will put you more at ease in knowing that you have someone who is not only capable but also willing and able to put in the necessary work to mitigate (and even negate) any criminal charges that you may be involved in.

Still not sure what exactly to expect from a criminal defense lawyer? We have listed the top four ways that he or she can assist you during this ordeal.

1: They will negotiate a plea bargain for you.

Most defendants will often hire a criminal defense lawyer for this purpose alone: for carrying out a plea bargain. After all, it is a crucial step in every negotiation for criminal charges and can be a way for the opposing party to drop the charges against you or reduce your sentence. However, you can’t just do this by yourself – prosecutors will often only hear your plea bargain if in the presence of a criminal defense lawyer.

2: They will cross-examine witnesses on your behalf.

Another important job that a criminal defense lawyer will undertake is to make sure that there are no false claims against you. This generally requires them to cross-examine witnesses and determine if there are any inconsistencies in their claims. One of the main roles of a criminal defense attorney is to make sure that you will get due process and that all pieces of evidence and witness accounts against you are admissible, factual, and relevant.

3: They will walk you through critical legal regulations.

Whether you are guilty of the crime or not, the whole litigation process may seem like a confusing and admittedly stressful time for you. After all, strangers might be speaking against you on the podium, and a bunch of strangers will be determining your fate for the next few years or so. A criminal defense attorney will be someone who will explain to you what exactly is going on, what you can expect, and how you can conduct yourself accordingly in the face of this stressful situation. They should be able to explain legal jargon thrown by the prosecutor and help you understand the intricacies of the constitution.

4: They will fight for a just sentencing program for you.

If inevitably, the judge or the jury might rule you as guilty of the charges that have been filed against you, your criminal defense lawyer should still work to make sure that the sentencing program is fair to you.

For example, if you have been sentenced for 15 months for drug possession, they might argue for you to serve 6 months instead. Of course, this bargain will be followed-up with the necessary steps that you might have to go through to curb your drug problem. This might mean that you will commit to a full program in a rehabilitation facility or some other option. It is then up to the judge to weigh the options.

