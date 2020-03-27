McKeen & Associates Garner $1.1 Million for Amputee

“This case illustrates how lamentable Michigan’s $460,000 cap on non-economic damages is as it precludes fair recovery for this man’s injuries.”

McKeen & Associates recently announced its attorneys Brian McKeen and Kenneth Lee won a settlement of $1.1 million against an undisclosed health system on behalf of a client who lost his leg to amputation in early 2016.

The 81-year-old Wayne County man suffered from an acute arterial occlusion, which was delayed in its diagnosis and treatment, resulting in three surgeries and culminating in an above-the-knee amputation of his left leg.

During the patient’s hospitalization in late December 2015, and early January 2016, healthcare providers ignored the patient’s sudden onset of left leg weakness and burning sensation and he developed severe pain and his left leg become mottled in appearance and cold. An ordered arterial duplex study was delayed two days and by the time conducted, revealed thrombosis (a complete blood clot) in the superficial femoral and proximal deep femoral arteries. After two surgeries, the tissue death had continued to spread and the leg required amputation.

“We believe our client was mistreated and neglected due to distractions and understaffing during the winter holiday season, which is inexcusable for a hospital,” said Brian McKeen, managing partner and founder of McKeen & Associates. “While we are pleased with the settlement for our client, it will not take away the major negative change that has now occurred in his life due to a loss of a limb.

“This case illustrates how lamentable Michigan’s $460,000 cap on non-economic damages is as it precludes fair recovery for this man’s injuries.”

