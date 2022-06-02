4 Ways to Avoid Going to Jail in Key West, FL

Drug court is a diversion program especially created for drug addicts and repeat drug offenders.

Key West, FL – Being arrested is one of the most terrifying experiences in life, especially if it is your first time and you never saw it coming. The police will tell you you’re going to jail for a long time, one of their most common scary tactics meant to make you more compliant. Resist the urge to tell them what they want to earn their favor. It doesn’t work. Call a Key West criminal defense lawyer with a good reputation and wait for their advice. The crime you’re being charged with may carry a lengthy prison sentence, but there are ways you can avoid going to jail, even if it’s not your first offense.

How can you avoid going to jail in Florida?

Much depends on your lawyer’s knowledge of the law and their familiarity with certain prosecutors’ and judges’ ways of thinking. When you’re facing criminal charges, the prosecutor is your enemy, but that doesn’t always mean you’ll have to fight against them. Sometimes, negotiating with the prosecution early on can spare you the traumatic experience of being locked up.

Here are the main ways you can win back your freedom:

Pretrial Diversion

Pretrial Diversion (PTD) is a program run by the State Attorney’s Office and is generally reserved for first-time, nonviolent offenders. It is very similar to probation, only you can enter it before a trial. Basically, you’ll have to complete a number of community service hours, report to a supervising officer every month, and undergo random drug testing. Obviously, you must stay out of trouble for the duration of the program. Such a program usually lasts a minimum of 6 months for a misdemeanor case and 12 months for a felony case. 12 months may sound like a lot of time, but you have to consider the fact that upon successful completion of the program all the charges against you will be dropped.

Pretrial Intervention

Unfortunately, not all prosecutors or judges in the Florida area are willing to use Pretrial Intervention. An experienced Key West criminal defense attorney can tell you if the prosecutor in your case is open to negotiations. The good part about Pretrial Intervention is that it is open to repeat offenders as well. The requirements are pretty much the same as for Pretrial Diversion – community service, drug evaluation and treatment (if required), police supervision, etc. If you’re not re-arrested while in the program and comply with all the requirements, the charges against you will be dropped.

Drug Court

This is a diversion program especially created for drug addicts and repeat drug offenders. If your lawyers manage to get you accepted into the program you will have to undergo intensive drug treatment and drug therapy. The law understands that you have a problem and the program is meant to help you overcome it. The Drug Court program can last anywhere from 9 to 36 months, with the actual time depending on the effort you’re willing to put in and how well you do.

Plea Negotiations

The sooner you reach out to a seasoned lawyer, the sooner you’ll find out where you stand. Your lawyers will evaluate the prosecution’s case against you and advise you whether you should enter plea negotiations. What happens is that your lawyers bargain with the prosecution to reduce the charges against you (drug possession instead of drug trafficking, for instance), or reduce the number of counts against you. You will plead guilty to a lesser charge and get a shorter sentence.

