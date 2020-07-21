5 Best Solutions for Fresh and Clean Air

Are you worried about the quality of your home air? Worried that your loved ones aren’t safe even inside the house? You may not be able to control the air outside the house, but you can definitely make sure to provide nothing but clean home air!

People around the world are walking around with a mask on their face to cover their nose and mouth. We now realize the importance of clean air. We’ve become aware of this barrier between us and the air because the barrier is palpable. Sadly, we don’t often notice the invisible fence – pollution. Even home air is not safe for us.

Home air analyzer equipment available in the market can help to check the air quality at home. Unfortunately, they can be expensive. But if your family members are asthmatic or you want to prevent your infant from air pollution, and air analyzer is necessary to check your home air quality regularly, especially if the condition in your locality is bad. Or, you can get single-use test kits.

Clean home air is necessary for every resident, and every little step to keep the house and the household products dust-free can be significant. But how is it possible to make sure that there’s nothing but fresh air in your home? There are ways to purify home air, both naturally and with specialized equipment.

1. Air Purifiers

The first on the list is the air purifier. This kind of a home air cleaner captures dust, pollen, allergens, etc. The powerful home air purifiers are capable of reducing harmful particles to 0.3 microns or less. If you live in a super-polluted area, make sure to get home air cleaners that have both a purifier and a fan. This aids even the distribution of the air in the room. Look for indicators to track the improvement.

2. Plants

Plants act as the natural home air purifier by absorbing carbon dioxide and emitting oxygen. They also filter home air and add moisture to it, thus creating home air balance quite naturally. The plants you keep at home should be easy to care for and know how to thrive even in low light and low heat. Some of the best houseplants to start with are aloe vera, English ivy, snake plant, and rubber tree.

3. Diffusers

Ultrasonic diffusers don’t just add an exotic look to the house. The essential oils they diffuse also combat specific allergens. Besides, aromatherapists claim that essential oils can counter the effects of chemicals and pollutants. For instance, peppermint and eucalyptus can alleviate the symptoms of nasal congestion. But consult an expert to pick the right oil to prevent opposite effects on home air.

4. Exhaust Fans and Ventilation System

Remember that “fresh air” is the goal. So, it’s essential to let the stale home air out to improve the home air quality. The easiest way may be to open the doors and windows, but that’s not enough. An exhaust fan is a simple solution to remove stagnant, smelly air. On the other hand, a heat recovery ventilator replaces stale air with fresh outside air and aids even distribution of temperature inside.

5. Dehumidifiers and Air Conditioners

Tightly sealed homes can store humidity. We also use electronic goods that heat the home air and heating systems that make matters worse. A dehumidifier treats all the home air quality and optimizes the humidity level. It constantly works and even prevents contaminations and mold. On the other hand, A home air conditioning system filters the home air and pumps back clean cool air.

Additional Steps

Aside from installing these amazing devices and natural cleaners of home air in the home, you must also take a few other steps like:

Remembering when to service a home air conditioner, humidifier, etc.

Checking regularly and getting rid of mold

Using cooking oils that smoke at high temperatures

Cleaning up after pets

Killing dust mites

Checking for peels of lead paint

Avoiding pesticides and other chemicals

Cleaning dust collectors like cushion covers, upholstery, etc.

Conclusion

Keeping the home air clean and fresh is a multi-step process. It involves filtering existing home air, replacing stale home air with fresh outside air, maintaining the correct balance of temperatures, removing humidity, evenly distributing clean and dehumidified air in the house, and taking manual steps. You can’t control outside air, but you can definitely assure fresh home air to your loved ones!