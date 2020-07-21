Chronic Wasting Disease a Huge Issue in Wisconsin Deer

Aimless wandering and listlessness can be a symptom of CWD. Because of this, deer that are wandering away from other wildlife and on to the nearby roads can present more of a safety concern to Wisconsinites than non-infected deer.

Through a 5-year research study that began in 2016, Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources is hunting the effects of Chronic Wasting Disease in its deer and elk population in hopes that they can better determine how to safely combat the rising issue.

The CWD Alliance defines Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) as a neurological disease that causes spongy degeneration of the brain in deer, elk, and moose. Found in the infected host’s central nervous system and lymphoid tissue, the disease is thought to be caused by an abnormal protein called a prion which causes other cellular proteins to turn abnormal as well. Approximately 24 states have reported cases of CWD in their deer population, most likely due to the fact that the disease is contagious for deer.

Wisconsin’s deer population was rounded at about 1.8 million in an article regarding the 2019 deer hunting season. In a study published in 2020 it was estimated that approximately 6,539 have tested positive for CWD. This presents a danger to unsuspecting hunters who do not know what to do when hunting in infected areas. The disease is always fatal for deer and elk and can be passed down from mother to spawn. It is not always visibly detectable until the terminal stages.

Most recently, it is thought that the visible signs begin to show around 18 months and can cause emaciation (abnormal thinning), lack of control in bowel movements, listlessness, lack of interaction with other animals, and more. Deer that are infected with the disease are much more likely to die due to starvation. Despite the various signs, the only way to know for sure if an animal is CWD positive is to test brain tissue.

The research being conducted collects data from collared deer to help determine the factors that led to their death through a study called The Southwest Wisconsin CWD, Deer and Predator Study. In the 2019 fawn survey results it was found that of the 128 collared fawns, 24 of them were likely killed by a natural predator such as a coyote. Factors can range from CWD to predation, starvation, vehicle accidents, and hunter harvests.

NBC15.com reports that hunters still reported 160,569 registered deer during the 2019 harvest that ended Dec. 2019, despite the gun-hunting season being down 25% from last year’s harvest. This makes up almost 9% of the total deer population recorded in 2019. Additionally, a Milwaukee car accident attorney cites that the number one cause of car accidents in Wisconsin are deer related. Aimless wandering and listlessness can be a symptom of CWD. Because of this, deer that are wandering away from other wildlife and on to the nearby roads can present more of a safety concern to Wisconsinites than non-infected deer.

While CWD has not been known to jump the species barrier, humans should be cautious and refrain from eating deer meat until they can have their meat tested properly. Hunters harvesting in infected areas should also have their deer meat tested.

Wisconsin is moving in the right direction by developing research to help contain the outbreak. Although its spread has reached other areas of the country, the first documented case of CWD was in Colorado in the 1960’s. There is no cure for CWD but for now state’s are doing what they can to manage it by limiting the chances of it spreading. Overall the deer population in Wisconsin is dense and along with other states like Colorado and Nebraska, there are culling efforts to cull the infected population to prevent CWD from spreading and keep other areas safe from infection.

While hunters are the #1 cause of death for deer in Wisconsin, they also play one of the crucial roles of keeping other deer and Wisconsinites safe from CWD infected deer. The state of Wisconsin is making necessary strides to protect its deer population and its citizens, thanks to the research study.