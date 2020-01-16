5 CBD Essentials You Need in Your Travel Kit

Your CBD travel kit must include all essential elements that you need when traveling. Ensure that you have different brand options for your CBD travel needs. Also, comply with all the legalities that define the cannabis industry.

Traveling can be a hectic and tiresome process, but when you are traveling with CBD, the process becomes much more tedious. It is due to the several essentials that you require for a safe journey and personal security purposes.

Following are the CBD essentials that you need to have in your travel kit:

1. A CBD certificate of analysis

A certificate of analysis is proof of the authenticity and quality of your CBD. Getting a license requires you to purchase from a legal and highly reputable brand. Therefore, the certificate is irrefutable and keeps you safe.

The certificate contains essential information on the safety of CBD for medical use. It indicates that the manufacturing process of the CBD was as per the set regulations. Also, it shows the source of the raw materials for the production of CBD oil. Through the certificate of analysis, one can trace the product back to the farmer who grew the hemp plants used to manufacture the product.

Ensure you get the certificate of analysis before leaving the shop if planning to travel with your CBD. If unable to get this, download the document online via the company’s website. For safety purposes, ensure that you keep it with you while traveling. For authenticity and genuine reviews about CBD products, you can trust CBDfx.

2. CBD Medical Prescription and Dosage Instructions from your Doctor

Even though CBD is legal in many states and countries around the world, in others, it is still illegal and carrying it is a crime. Security personnel in many regions are unable to differentiate between marijuana and CBD oil, which makes the situation much more complex if caught. Furthermore, do not forget that federal law might be superior in some states, which can often lead to misinterpretations.

Carrying CBD Medical Prescription and Dosage Instructions from your Doctor provides you with a proof that you need the product for medical reasons. It indicates the medical condition you suffer from and what CBD oil helps you manage. Also, the dose and prescription follow the TSA guidelines stipulate that hemp or CBD oil must have 0.3% THC content or less.

However, even if the prescription and dose of CBD oil are on your medical prescription, it is fundamental to know the laws that govern cannabis use in your destination and the countries you will traverse on your way there. If the product is illegal in your destination, then packing your medical prescription will be of no use and you will have to leave your products behind.

3. Right size travel CBD products

When traveling, taking CBD oil might be risky as they are prone to spilling. However, if it is a must take, then take CBD oil in the form of tinctures. Small tinctures have a CBD content of 3.4 ounces that match travel needs. They can fit in a small bottle and are less likely to spill. Besides, they are easy to dose, and you can never go wrong with them.

You can even take CBD-infused gummies or capsules or even just brownies. There are many CBD products on the market available for you to purchase for your travel needs. They range from CBD balms, lotions, gummies or even CBD infused-cookies. Adding this to your CBD travel kit ensures that you get your dose at the right time.

4. Clear bag for holding your products

Sometimes, you may get tempted to stash your CBD products away from sight. However, it is fundamental to know that such behavior is very suspicious if caught. Therefore, carrying your CBD in a clear bag where it is clearly visible reduces suspicion. If unable to get such a bag, get your toiletries carryon bag and keep the products in it.

5. Sample CBD Products to Add to your Travel Kit

CBD with Aloe Vera Face Mask

Regardless of your destination, you need to keep your skin looking smooth. The CBD product can help reduce the soreness of your muscles after a long journey. Besides, it is portable and safe from spillage.

CBD Tincture (Full Spectrum)

The CBD tincture provides the right combination for your travel needs. It is portable, and you can have it wherever you go. Its potency assures you of its effectiveness. Make sure you read skywalker reviews at ILGM before packing.

CBD Muscle Rub Cream

Muscle aches are normal, especially for individuals going on long journeys. The product is efficient, and all you need is to massage it on the skin. Within a short while, it helps you recover from pain or inflammation. It is an essential addition to your travel kit.

Conclusion

Your CBD travel kit must include all essential elements that you need when traveling. Ensure that you have different brand options for your CBD travel needs. Also, comply with all the legalities that define the cannabis industry. Do not forget those that govern CBD usage in the destination country or state.