5 Common Pet-Related Issues That May Require Legal Help

Pets bring something special to our lives, whether it’s companionship, a running partner, or just a warm ball of fur in our laps on a cold winter’s night. But, owning a pet is not all fun and games. It comes with a lot of responsibilities and sometimes some of those may require legal assistance. Below are some pet-related issues that may require you to hire a lawyer.

Pet Adoption

Adopting a pet has many wonderful benefits for you and the pet. However, there is sometimes very little information you can learn about the pet’s origins that will guarantee they are healthy, which can lead to potential liability issues in case they harm someone, or sadly, don’t survive. Animals purchased from pet stores, breeders, or puppy mills may not be in the best of health and the sellers may not always be forthcoming with that information.

Pet Custody

Pets are regarded as personal property. Pet custody issues arise when more than one person claims ownership of the pet, such as in the case of divorces. Alaska has passed legislation that allows courts to consider the well-being of the animal in domestic violence and divorce cases. Illinois has followed suit. Unfortunately, other states have not yet picked up on this trend.

Dog Bite Liability

You should always make sure that your dog will not harm another animal or person. A dog chain, for example, can be used to provide some restraint to prevent a dog from getting too near someone else. If he ends up biting or scratching someone, you could face criminal or civil liability.

Lost Pet

What if you accidentally lose your pet and the one who found him decides to claim ownership? Legal problems may arise if your pet is not registered and you can’t prove that you own him.

Estate Planning

You should make sure that your pets will be taken care of at the event of your death. With the assistance of your lawyer, you can create a pet trust that will specify who will inherit your pet, as well as guidelines and funds available for their care among others.

You never know when you might come face to face with a pet-related issue. It’s always best to not only be aware of potential issues but also to be knowledgeable of your rights as a pet owner, too.