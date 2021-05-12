5 Effective Tips from Business Growth Expert Robert Trosten

At the end of the day, it’s all about the value your business brings to a community that eventually remains.

As we are well into the new year, most of us just want to forget 2020 and simply deny that the pandemic ever happened. However, surprisingly, this pandemic witnessed many embarking on their start-up journey over virtual platforms with many fails as well. Apart from slowing down the economy manifold times, this pandemic certainly had many lessons for every entrepreneur.

Few Key Lessons and Observations as Monitored by Eminent Business Growth Expert Robert Trosten

Upgrade Your Tools

2020 gave rise to many online marketing tools and platforms. With so many, it can be confusing for business owners themselves. Therefore, it is important to have a streamlined campaign with pre-set goals. As an entrepreneur, you must identify the kind of message you want to convey to your audience. Once you have decided on that, you can choose from an array of tools and tactics to ensure the success of your campaign.

Outline a Clear Sales Process

Selling is not rocket science- this is one of the most cliched and repeated lines by almost every business growth coach. However, when it comes to doing it, it definitely doesn’t feel like that. A clear process definitely eases things both at the consumer and service provider level. But, too simple a process can eventually lead to reduced productivity since sales can be exhausting. Aim for simplifying certain verticals such as customer service, need identification, CRM and automation, relationship building, and showcasing your capabilities.

Follow Up Always

As per a business expert Robert Trosten, more than 80% of sales happen between the 5th and 12th call. Yet, most stop after 3 of 4 calls. This is where your belief as an owner of your product comes into play. Follow-ups are boring, demotivating, and highly straining.

Analyze Your Prospects

As we stated in the previous paragraph, follow-ups can be very tiring. This is where you need to play smart rather than going hard all the way. As per the research conducted by DISC, only 35% of the population tends to make decisions quickly. The remaining population falls under the following categories:

Decisive: Buyers have a clear picture in their mind regarding their needs

Interactive: Buyers want to shape their events and derive pleasure from “getting their way” when it comes to negotiations. These buyers need to establish a sense of connection with brands before investing in them.

Stabilizer: Passive and introverted buyers; they like to analyze the how and why of purchase and weigh every pro and con before shelling their money out.

Conscientious: They are more stubborn than the stabilizer and scrutinize every buying decision in detail; they fall under the hard sell category and are very difficult to convince without any specific data.

Test and Reform

There’s no shortcut to success. You need to constantly test and reform your marketing tools and tactics, follow up and stay updated with the current consumer trends, and finally align them with your business goals. Try new platforms, segregate your data and results, find out what’s working, and re-employ them.

At the end of the day, it’s all about the value your business brings to a community that eventually remains.