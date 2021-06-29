5 Expert Tips to Grow and Outgrow Your Business

Use 60% of your time to proactively focus on tasks that are of high-priority for your business or cannot be done by others.

In today’s competitive corporate market, businesses need to work on a goal to grow and outgrow! Stand out, expand them and reach every nook and corner, leaving less space for other businesses available.

When this happens, you will skyrocket the success of your business. To make all your big business dreams come true, here are few expert tips for you pay sincere consideration.

Do you want your business to rise above and steer ahead of others? Help is out here!

Experts share smart strategies for any business looking to grow forward:

1. Reach customers in more ways

If you are a business owner with no online presence, consider setting up a website as another way to attract sales and interact with customers. Once you have captured enough customer emails, consider an email campaign to keep your message in front of your customer base. And don’t forget to make the best use of social media channels.

If you’re an online business, go for a direct mail campaign, including a catalog featuring your best sellers, from prospective to new potential buyers.

2. Find employees looking for a second chance

Businesses aiming to move on to the next level can’t make it happen without sufficient working people. Explore opportunities such as “justice involved” individuals, who often have undergone some amount of training and/or certification. They expect entry-level positions, are eager to work, and may have extra motivation to “show up and deliver”.

3. Try out a 60/20/20 approach to time management

Instead of giving all your time to get done with your assigned tasks via the “Whack-a-Mole” method, I suggest a strategic approach to manage work and time. First, use 60% of your time to proactively focus on tasks that are of high-priority for your business or cannot be done by others. The other 40% of your time should be bifurcated into two categories: 20% on planning and 20% on strategizing. Planning is dedicating time to resources and schedules for the business operations; strategizing is evaluating time to improve your business performance and your customer experience.

4. Deep dive into your numbers

As an established business, it’s mandatory to use accounting software. Once you understand the basics, what else can you measure? Keep tabs on your inventory turns and dive into your cash flow. Now is the time to measure your business and use metrics to take your business a notch higher.

5. Build and leverage strong cyber security

For optimum protection and safety, businesses ought to prepare and strengthen their cyber infrastructure, not simply to be ready for what’s coming next but, more importantly, to position their companies to take advantage of the opportunities provided by a strong information security position. The overwhelming cascade of messages communicated to small business owners signals the ongoing threat that malicious software and cybercriminal elements pose to hamper the security of their digital information. Businesses need to challenge themselves to have a strict business’s information security infrastructure, positioning and strengthening their business to be ready to face challenges that occur and recur.