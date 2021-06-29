What Impacts a Car Accident Lawyer’s Fees in Texas?

In most cases, car accident lawyers will work on a contingency fee basis. In fact, that is the norm in the industry.

When faced with the aftermath of a car accident, you will want to hire a dependable personal injury lawyer, especially if you suspect someone else is responsible for your injuries. If you have never had the need to work with an attorney before, you may have difficulty picking a good, affordable lawyer from the pack.

The good news is that car accident lawyers are very affordable.

However, every Corpus Christi car accident lawyer sees the issue of payment differently, and various factors dictate just how much you are going to pay. Some of these include:

The individual law firm or attorney

The circumstances surrounding your case

Attorney’s fee schedule

The number of hours

Different personal injury attorney’s fee arrangements

To better understand what affects a personal injury attorney’s fees, let us look at various fee schedules.

Contingency fee

In most cases, car accident lawyers will work on a contingency fee basis. In fact, that is the norm in the industry.

In this fee arrangement, you will not have to pay any money to get legal representation. Instead, the car accident lawyer you hire will only get paid a percentage of what they help you recover through settlement or trial.

In most cases, lawyers ask for one third or 33% of their client’s compensation. This means that if you receive $100,000 worth of compensation, your car accident lawyer will receive $33,000.

However, the contingency fee may vary from between 25-40%, depending on your case’s specific circumstances and the individual law firm.

Retainer plus contingency

This is another common fee schedule for personal injury cases. It requires you to pay both a retainer (upfront fee) and contingency fee if the lawyer wins.

The retainer often serves as a down payment and a way to show the client’s seriousness in retaining a lawyer throughout the case.

If the attorney helps you win, the retainer fee is subtracted from the contingency fee’s total amount to repay you for the initial out-of-pocket fee. If, for example, you paid $1,000 as a retainer and the attorney’s percentage comes to $10,000, they should only take $9,000 from your settlement.

Hourly fee arrangement

Some personal injury lawyers or law firms will charge a fixed hourly rate. Typically, this will range between $100 and $500 per hour.

Unlike in contingency fee arrangement, this amount is paid regardless of the outcome of the case. In addition, you will likely spend a lot of your own money on this fee schedule before your case concludes. It is also likely that your lawyer will want expenses for travel, investigators, and other needs paid upfront.

Flat fee system

It is not common for car accident lawyers to charge a flat fee. This fee system often applies for one-time, less-complex tasks. For instance, you may have to pay a set price if all you want your lawyer to do is write or respond to a demand letter to the insurance company adjusters.

Other personal injury case fees

You may be required to pay for court fees and other expenses related to your case on top of attorney fees. These include expert witnesses, police reports, medical records fees. Before you enter into a written agreement, make sure you understand the estimated costs in your case and how the lawyer expects you to pay them.*

If you or someone you love has been injured in a car accident, contact Corpus Christi car accident lawyers to schedule a free initial consultation. They work on a contingency fee basis, so you do not have to pay anything unless they help you win.

*Editor’s note: These other fees, also referred to as costs, must almost always be repaid regardless of whether you settle or win your case at trial.