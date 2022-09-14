5 Laws That Apps Must Abide By

According to the Federal Trade Commission, app developers also need to define the security measures for how they will protect any personal information that users provide.

These days, many people own smart phones and tablets that operate through the use of apps. As useful and entertaining as they are, have you ever thought about creating one of your own?

If so, there are numerous aspects to the process that you need to consider. From figuring out how to create an app to understanding certain legal requirements that you need to be aware of, there is a lot to think about. Although the creation process can be quite fun, you may find yourself scratching your head when it comes to legalities. If that is the case, let this article be your guide for moving forward.

Based on current telecommunications policies in the United States, here are five laws that app creators should know about when developing.

1. Privacy Policies

Whether you develop an app using low code or no code technologies, one legal aspect that you definitely want to be aware of is privacy policies. Depending on where you develop your app, how people use it and what it is for, these policies can vary. In general, you should always disclose how you intend to use any personal information that users provide, such as names, passwords, email addresses and so on.

2. Data Security Requirements

According to the Federal Trade Commission, app developers also need to define the security measures for how they will protect any personal information that users provide. For example, some companies use encryption software to protect app user information. If your app involves the use of credit card transactions, you would probably want to disclose Payment Card Industry Data Standard information as well.

3. e-Commerce Requirements

Speaking of credit cards, current US law also says that you must use security measures to protect users’ private information as it relates to any sales. For mobile apps, this often involves the use of phone verification methods that work as an additional layer of protection for authentication. Other e-commerce data protection measures to consider include transport layer security encryption, refresh sessions and log-out requests. It is also smart to avoid sending out too much information to limit what is available to hackers. You can also try splitting up information when possible.

4. Accessibility Requirements

When you are brainstorming app ideas, you should also be aware of accessibility requirements. The American Disability Act requires all apps to be accessible to everyone, including people with visual and hearing impairments. Often, developers make apps accessible by using larger font options, clear contrast between fonts and background, web reading tools, image descriptions and transcripts. By implementing ADA guidelines into your app, you can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from its use.

5. Intellectual Property Rights

You might have what you think is a brilliant idea for developing an awesome new app, but there is a solid chance that someone else has already thought of it. For this reason, it is wise to double-check registered trademarks and copyrights for any branding, logos, designs or images you intend to use. You should also think about implementing ways to prevent others from using your content such as using watermarks, copyright notices and/or a free Digital Millennium Copyright Act badge on your app. At the same time, you should also be mindful of respecting others’ intellectual property rights. For example, you should never reuse or copy someone else’s content without explicit permission to do so.

Developing an app can be a rewarding experience for both creativity’s sake as well as financial potential. At the same time, doing so gives you a unique opportunity to share unique and useful information with a large audience. By following these legal guidelines, you can ensure that your app is compliant at the same time.