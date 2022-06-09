5 Places to Paint Before Putting Your House on the Market

Putting up your house on the market is a huge decision. However, if you want your home to have an increased house resale value, you have to invest in the house through painting.

Imagine this! You drive down to see a house you want to buy. On getting there, you notice that the house walls are faded and the paint is peeling off. You will most certainly not buy that house. Here, you will discover five places to paint before putting your home on the market.

The Exterior Trim

Before putting your home on the market, make sure you have had a good look at the condition of your exterior trim. When painting your house’s exterior trim, you should go for paints named interior/exterior that are oil-based or latex. Oil-based paints are great for your exterior trim because they produce a more reliable finish. On the other hand, latex can give your exterior tremendous mildew resistance.

When painting the exterior trim, you can choose to experiment with neutral colors like black or grey or with a color that is identical to the color of your home. Your use of colors should depend on the effect you want to create. If you want to change the color altogether, change the siding as well and make sure the siding also reflects the color and design you want to portray for the exterior of your house.

Decking

Outdoor features like decks and porches can be an important selling point, especially if you stay in a temperate zone. If the decking of your house is shabby and peeling, then your home will not be appealing. This is more than enough to drive possible buyers away because they wouldn’t want to bear the cost of mending your worn-out deck. If your house has composite decking, be sure to wash it properly. Also, you can vigorously check for mold, which can grow when boards are not tidied in three to four years. You must take proper care of your decking by cleaning and painting it properly before putting your house on the market.

The Living Room

For most families, the living room is the family’s functional space—many activities happen in the living room. For instance, during the winter period, the Christmas tree is set up and later taken down, which usually leads to scratches and scrapes in the painting of the living room. Sometimes, children will test their creativity on the wall or bump into the wall with games and toys. Thus, you must give your living room some “Tender Loving Care.” Your living room plays a crucial role in the resale value of your house. When painting your living room, be sure to make use of colors that potential buyers will find attractive.

Bathroom Walls and Cabinets

Most of the time, prospective buyers like to paint a house to their taste. This is why it is crucial to make use of cool neutral colors for interior spaces like the bathroom walls and cabinets. Make sure that the bathroom pigment offers mold and mildew resistance. Also, it would be best if you went with a semi or high gloss finish to avoid unnecessary peelings. When painting the bathroom, don’t forget the bathroom cabinets as they are very important. When selecting cabinet color, have it at the back of your mind that darker shades hide dirt or stains better. Also, you can make your old or dull bathroom vanity look great by making use of a fresh coat of paint.

Kitchen Walls and Cabinets

A lot of activities happen in the kitchen like cooking, mopping, sweeping, and washing dishes. During these activities, the kitchen walls and cabinet gets stained. Sometimes, food spills on the kitchen walls and cabinets, leaving little stains no matter how hard you try to clean it up. Hence, you must choose the right color when painting your kitchen walls and cabinets. Painting your kitchen walls and cabinet with the right color will increase your home’s resale value. To paint your kitchen well, you should consider contacting contractors that will help to improve your kitchen. You could search for contractors that are known for their professionalism and dedication in helping you paint the kitchen walls and cabinets. Kitchen remodeling contractors are efficient and will help paint your kitchen to your satisfaction.

Conclusion

Putting up your house on the market is a huge decision. However, if you want your home to have an increased house resale value, you have to invest in the house through painting. This will make your house appear neat, well maintained and increase the number of potential buyers. Follow these steps, and you will get optimal value for your home when you decide to sell.