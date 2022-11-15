5 Questions to Ask a Professional TBI Attorney

The level of care a person with a TBI should receive is determined by the severity of the injury.

A TBI can result from a car accident, sports injury, or sometimes just because someone has fallen and hit their head hard. Traumatic brain injuries are any injury to the brain that disrupts normal function, but they most commonly occur when an object strikes the skull with significant force.

1. How Do I Know if I Have a TBI?

If you have been in a car accident, suffered a fall, or experienced any other type of head trauma, it is essential to seek medical attention immediately. A TBI can occur even if you do not lose consciousness or experience other apparent symptoms.

Some signs that you may have a TBI include:

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness

Blurred vision

Ringing in the ears

Changes in mood or behavior

Memory problems or difficulty concentrating

If you have any of these symptoms, you must see a doctor as soon as possible. A TBI can have serious long-term effects, so getting prompt diagnosis and treatment is essential.

2. What Determines the Level of Care a Person With a TBI Should Receive?

The level of care a person with a TBI should receive is determined by the severity of the injury. If the damage is mild, the person may only need to see a doctor for a brief period. If the injury is more severe, the person may need to be hospitalized and receive long-term care.

3. Should I Get My Lawyer or Utilize the Services Provided by the Hospital?

If you have suffered a TBI, it is vital to seek legal counsel as soon as possible. An attorney can help you navigate the legal system’s complexities and protect your rights. However, your priority should be your health. Get a medical consult immediately after the accident and contact your attorney once you are stable.

There are some factors to consider when deciding whether to hire a professional TBI attorney. If you have insurance, your policy may cover the cost of an attorney. If you do not have insurance, or if your policy does not cover the cost of an attorney, you may be able to find free or low-cost legal services.

The severity of your TBI will also play a role in deciding whether to hire an attorney. If your TBI is mild, you may be able to manage your case without legal assistance. However, if your TBI is more severe, you will likely need an attorney to help you through the process.

It would help if you also considered whether you feel comfortable dealing with the legal system on your own. If you are unsure how to navigate the system or feel overwhelmed by the process, hiring an attorney may be the best option for you.

4. Is There Anything That Can Be Done to Mitigate the Effects of TBI?

Yes, some things can be done to mitigate the effects of TBI. Some people may need surgery to remove blood clots or relieve pressure on the brain. Others may require rehabilitation to help them regain lost skills or learn new ones.

Still, others may need medications to manage seizures or other symptoms. The best way to determine what kind of treatment is required is to consult with a medical professional who specializes in TBI.

5. If I Was the Driver in an Accident, Who Would Be Responsible for Paying My Medical Bills?

If you were the driver in an accident, you might be responsible for paying your medical bills. However, if the other driver was at fault, their insurance company may be responsible for paying your medical bills.

If you have health insurance, your insurance company may also be responsible for paying some or all of your medical bills.

Contact a TBI Attorney for Legal Assistance

If you or a loved one have suffered a traumatic brain injury, seeking experienced legal help is crucial. The TBI lawyers have many years of combined experience representing TBI victims and their families. They understand the unique challenges faced by those suffering from TBI and are there to fight for the compensation you deserve.