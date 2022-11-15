Here Are the Most Important Steps if You Get Arrested

You have the right to remain silent, so don’t talk to police officers as they arrest you or in the police car, bus, or holding cell.

If you’ve recently been arrested, it can be a stressful and frightening experience. You may not know what will happen to you next and how long this process will take. It is crucial to cooperate with the police and find out the reason for the arrest. Invoke your rights, including your right to legal counsel. An attorney can guide you through the proceedings following arrest.

Cooperate

If you have been arrested, you must remain calm and cooperate. Remember that law enforcement officers are just doing their job. Resisting the arrest may only make the arrest more difficult. They can also use your hostile attitude to justify force.

Ways on how you can cooperate include:

Don’t resist arrest: It is never worth trying to escape from handcuffs, run away from the officer(s), or fight back during an arrest. You will be in more trouble if you resist arrest.

Don't talk back to the officers: If an officer asks you a question, be polite and answer clearly. It is better to give a short answer than to go into detail about the incident.

Don't get angry: Being angry during an arrest can be dangerous to yourself and others in the area. Try to remain calm and follow the instructions you are given.

Don't make negative comments about law enforcement officers: Please do not curse at them or make silly comments, as this may only aggravate the situation.

Call a Lawyer

If you have been arrested and charged with a crime, contact an attorney immediately to ensure your defense. After being arrested, the first thing to do is call a criminal defense lawyer in Glendale.

An attorney will help ensure that your post-arrest rights are protected and outline what steps you should take next for your case. It may be challenging to think of anything other than getting out of jail, but not having a lawyer can lead to mistakes such as thinking you can’t negotiate bail and pleading guilty when you shouldn’t.

An experienced defense attorney has the knowledge and skill to fight your case and would know that getting out of jail is just one battle in a larger war.

Invoke Your Rights

You have the right to remain silent, so don’t talk to police officers as they arrest you or in the police car, bus, or holding cell. You have the right to refuse a search of your person and property, including your cell phone, so let them know you’re refusing to be searched. You have the right to a lawyer even if you can’t pay for one, so ask for a lawyer immediately upon arrest.

Do Not Be Afraid of The Police

Your first instinct might be to run away or try to hide if a police officer approaches you. This is a bad idea and could cause more stress and confusion than if you stayed put and spoke with the officer.

This is because the police have the power to arrest you for crimes that you may not have even committed without any substantial evidence.

Find out the Reason for the Arrest

Understanding your charge and what it means for you is an integral step to taking care of your legal needs. Knowing what conviction will best serve your desired outcome can also help you make better decisions about how to proceed. An attorney can help you gather all the information you need to make an informed decision.

An Attorney Can Protect Your Rights

A criminal record can affect you in many ways, including your ability to rent an apartment in some states, get a job you want, and adopt a child or get into certain schools.

If you are not guilty of the crime you are accused of, you must hire legal representation and work toward proving your innocence. Your lawyer will work alongside you to build a strong defense for your case.