5 Reasons AI is Transforming the Education System

With the advent of innovative technologies, the way we learn has changed significantly. The notable contributor to this change is Artificial Intelligence (AI) which has made education accessible and convenient to all. In this blog, we’re going to explore the top 5 reasons AI is transforming the education sector.

Everybody today is hooked on technology and rightly so, as there are new innovations taking place often. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one such technology that is constantly evolving while, at the same time, causing transformations in various sectors, including education. But before we dive deep into the ways AI is transforming the education sector, let’s understand what AI is and what role it enjoys in the education space.

What is AI?

By definition, AI is considered a computer science branch that stresses developing intelligent machines which think or work like humans. It can take in the information provided or from its surroundings, and respond based on its learning or what it senses. For instance, speech recognition, intelligent photo sensors present in today’s smart camera phones, and automatic car parking features.

When it comes to education, AI is benefitting both the teachers and students alike. Today, AI’s applications have literally taken education out of the physical classroom structure, letting students learn flexibly through their smart devices. On the other hand, AI is helping teachers save a lot of time by automating repetitive admin tasks so that they can focus more on students.

Future of AI and Education

The application areas of AI are only expected to grow in the future. According to analysts’ research, the usage of AI in the U.S. education sector would increase by 47.77% between 2018 and 2022. It will have a presence everywhere, right from kindergarten to higher education.

Although the education system would have the irreplaceable presence of teachers, the use of AI with a blend of other technologies is bound to change the teachers’ role and education practices.

The Top 5 Reasons AI is Transforming the Education System

A wave of change brought by AI is continuously transforming and broadening the education sphere across the globe in the following ways:

Personalized Learning

In the traditional education structure, it’s virtually impossible to let each student in a class of 30-50 learn at their own pace. Also, students get less time to get their concepts clear from teachers due to fixed working hours. AI applications in education though, solve both these major issues efficiently.

Thanks to AI, students can get personalized learning programs that suit their learning speed and instructional approach. Moreover, the technology is constantly adaptive to respond to the changing needs and pace of the student.

There are already AI-based smart tutoring systems out there, such as Carnegie Learning, that offer learning and feedback to students along with testing them on their knowledge. Until the student is clear on a particular topic, the system doesn’t redirect them to a new one, making learning easy and stress-free.

Smart Content

As we live in a “smart world” now, the education content must be smart, too. With AI, the possibility of smart content has become a reality.

There are robots now for producing high-quality, error-free digital content, matching up to the standards of content created by experts. Not only are textbooks getting digitized based on the conventional syllabus, but also customizable learning interfaces are being developed to cater to students irrespective of their age and academic grades. AI-powered smart virtual content including video conferences and digital lectures, is also shaping up a new era of learning.

Take the example of Cram101. It utilizes AI to summarize the textbook content in a way that it simplifies learning for students by including flashcards, practice tests, and apt chapter summaries.

Adaptive Learning

Tracking each student’s progress levels in a conventional education system is a time-consuming, difficult, and tiring process. However, the applications of AI make it a breeze for teachers.

The AI technology allows teachers to keep an eye on the individual progress made by every student in the class, which in turn, enables teachers to offer them guidance accordingly. The progress levels reported by AI-powered systems are also more accurate as it constantly learns from the user, updating itself about the students’ present knowledge standings.

As a result, it becomes possible to customize the learning tools so that the students can get the right assistance at the right time.

Universal Access

Gone are the days when one had to physically go to the school or college for acquiring education. In today’s technological era, a smartphone/computer/laptop and an Internet connection is all you need to educate yourself. Artificial Intelligence has visibly removed the boundaries associated with traditional learning, one of the most significant achievements of AI.

Students of all age groups, from any corner of the world, can now receive the best quality education from any part of the world. On top of that, they can do so at a time convenient to them. There are recognized online courses from reputed educational institutions that land them a fulfilling professional career.

Automation of Administrative Tasks

A professor has to take out a large amount of his time in grading the students’ homework, tests, and doing other administrative tasks. AI can help reduce that time by automating the activities.

AI is already in use to automate grading for multiple-choice tests. Now, the technology is being used to develop ways so that even essays and written answers can be assessed by the system. The assessment would be followed by valuable feedback to point students in the right direction. That way, professors would get more one-on-one time with students.

Apart from that, AI can also automate the otherwise lengthy procedure of document classification and processing, accelerating the admission process.

Conclusion

AI is becoming a boon for keen learners globally who are now no more confined to the old ways of education. At the same time, it is also encouraging institutions to embrace such newer technologies and upgrade to the advanced learning programs. AI is consistently bringing us an evolved education system with many more of its interesting applications for the sector lined up ahead.