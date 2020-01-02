5 Ways Golf Will Improve Your Health

When you actually consider the many aspects of a golf game, you’ll find that it is able to target multiple tiers of your health: physical, psychological, and social health are all aspects that are improved through the game.

Maintaining an active lifestyle is an important part of staying healthy. While that doesn’t necessarily mean you should be going out and prepping for the next marathon, joining sports like basketball, volleyball, tennis, and golf is one way to go about staying fit. Some sports require a high level of cardio and really get your blood pumping. Golf, however, may seem more like a mild hobby than a sport for some but despite the relaxed momentum of the game, there are still numerous health benefits that it is able to offer.

Most people see golfing as just standing and swinging that stick that we call a golf club. However, what non-golfers don’t know is that the game involves a lot of walking. And if you don’t have a caddy or golf cart, a lot of heavy lifting too. An avid golfer is likely to have 10-14 clubs in their golf bag; carrying a full golf bag around the course is not an easy task and requires a good level of strength. Aside from the cardio exercise you get from a round of golf, a huge health benefit is the game’s effect on one’s mental and emotional psyche.

The game might not seem as intense as a number of other sports, but a game of golf definitely adds to your overall health and fitness. These are just some of the reasons why golf will improve your health:

Long Cardio Workout

Most golf courses span between 5-10 kms and even if you decide to use a golf cart to travel, the cart is only able to go around a fixed path. That means that you still have to walk a decent amount to find your ball and get in position. If you opt out of using a golf cart, you’ll end up walking the full length of the course and more! Walking might not seem like much of a workout for some but long walks have been shown to be great for one’s health. Whether you are trying to trim down your waistline, strengthen your heart, or just stretch out those muscles, walking will get you there, especially if you play regularly.

Mental Workout

When playing golf, you can’t just swing at the ball, keep your fingers crossed, and hope for the best. There is a need to focus and think about how you approach each situation. When you are in the bunkers, on the rough, or even at an easy angle from the fairway, you still need to think about what club you’re going to play, the angle at which you approach the ball and then how much force you have to put into it to get the best result. You also have to focus and put all those thoughts into a single action. One swing lasts only a second but the thought process put into it and the practice you put into harnessing that skill of realizing these plans takes hours of gameplay and practice. All the while, you sharpen your mind and develop your critical thinking skills.

Low Risk for Injury

Sports like basketball, football, and soccer are fun team sports but one major caveat to these contact sports is the high risk of injury. There are tons of athletes who get injured and even a few who just play the sport occasionally but still get hurt. Since these games require playing directly against other players on the field, it can get rough. However, golf is a non-contact sport which means you won’t have to worry about hitting another player, unless they stand too close to you when it’s your turn to swing. Because of the mild form of gameplay and the very low injury risk, golf is a popular sport among the older generation.

Stress Reduction

There are many things you can do to minimize stress. Some people enjoy painting, reading, and others enjoy golf. A good game of golf involves tons of walking along the scenic golf course. And since you have to focus on the game, it’s sure to keep your mind off of the things that are stressing you out.

Social Interaction

Lastly, another thing that you can get from golf is the chance to play with friends and relatives. In golf, different people have varied handicap scores. These change depending on how good you get and other physical factors. This levels out the playing field, allowing beginners to compete with more advanced players. You won’t have to worry about losing to your pro golfer friends since your skill levels are also taken into account. The game also involves taking a lot of turns so there is a lot of time between swings, giving you a chance to chat and build good connections.

When you actually consider the many aspects of a golf game, you’ll find that it is able to target multiple tiers of your health: physical, psychological, and social health are all aspects that are improved through the game.