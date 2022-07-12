5 Situations That Require An Albuquerque Car Accident Lawyer

If you’re involved in a hit and run accident, do not leave the scene unless you feel threatened by another driver or there’s potential danger from another vehicle driving into yours.

If you’ve been in a car accident in Albuquerque, Mexico, you might wonder if hiring a lawyer is worth it. The answer is ‘yes.’ The benefits of doing so often outweigh the costs.

While most drivers wouldn’t consider hiring a personal injury attorney after a fender bender, certain situations require professional help from an Albuquerque car accident lawyer. This post reveals some of these situations.

What Is An Albuquerque Car Accident Lawyer?

An Albuquerque car accident lawyer is a person who represents you in court when you’re involved in an auto accident. Auto accidents can be very complex cases, with many factors contributing to the extent of your injuries and damages. The Albuquerque car accident lawyer will help guide you through the process so that they can get you everything that you deserve.

When Do You Need A Car Accident Attorney?

You must understand your rights if you’ve been in a car accident. Knowing where an Albuquerque car accident lawyer can come in is also important. Some situations that require a car accident lawyer include:

Car Accident At High Speeds

You may be surprised to learn that speeds over 80 miles per hour have been shown to cause an increased rate of severe injuries and death. Drivers involved in crashes while traveling at high speeds may face up to twice as many severe injuries and a three times greater chance of death than those traveling at lower speeds.

It’s easy to see why this is the case: when vehicles collide at higher velocities, occupants can be thrown into other objects inside the vehicle or ejected from it entirely. A head-on collision occurring at even an average highway speed can result in significant damage (both physical and financial) for all parties involved. How do you get justice? You’ll need to consult an Albuquerque car accident lawyer.

Vehicular Manslaughter

This is one of the worst things that can happen on the road. If you’re found guilty of vehicular manslaughter in Mexico, you’ll be charged with a third-degree felony.

The circumstances that lead to vehicular manslaughter are often complex and depend on whether someone was killed or only injured as a result of your actions. If there was no alcohol involved, it might be possible for you to avoid charges altogether if you can show that your driving wasn’t negligent or reckless.

However, suppose alcohol has been consumed by either party involved in the accident. In that case, the suspect can be charged with vehicular manslaughter, especially if someone dies due to the driver’s actions behind the wheel. You have enough reasons to get an Albuquerque car accident lawyer at any point during this process.

Hit And Run Accidents

Hit and run accidents are common, especially in Albuquerque. Because of the severe penalties that can be levied against someone convicted of a hit and run, it’s essential to know your rights and responsibilities if you’re involved in such an accident.

The law requires that the driver who caused the accident remain at the scene until all necessary parties have been contacted and exchanged information. This includes giving your name and telephone number to any witnesses or victims.

If you’re involved in a hit and run accident, do not leave the scene unless you feel threatened by another driver or there’s potential danger from another vehicle driving into yours. Take down as much information as possible and call your Albuquerque car accident lawyer immediately.

Driving Under The Influence

While drunk driving is illegal in most states, it unfortunately still happens regularly. Driving while intoxicated is dangerous and can be deadly. If you’ve been injured by a drunk driver or lost someone close to you because of drunk drivers, you may want to contact an Albuquerque car accident lawyer as soon as possible.

Drunk driving can result in serious penalties, including fines, court appearances, loss of license, community service hours, alcohol education classes, probation programs (such as house arrest or electronic monitoring), and jail time (for repeat offenders). In some cases where injuries are severe enough or if there are multiple victims involved, prison time might also be imposed as part of sentencing guidelines set forth by each state’s judicial system

Insurance Problems (UIM/UM)

Uninsured motorist coverage includes auto accidents regardless of who was at fault. This type of insurance might be something your vehicle’s owner or lessee has already purchased and included in the cost of their lease or purchase agreement, but it can also be purchased on its own. Such an insurance situation can be tricky, hence the need for a car accident lawyer. Only Albuquerque car accident lawyers can clarify your case and ensure you get what you deserve.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you’re in an accident and think the other driver was at fault, you must contact an Albuquerque car accident lawyer immediately. An attorney will help you understand your rights and options to get the compensation you deserve. They can also help with other legal support.