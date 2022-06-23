5 Reasons to Hire a Car Accident Attorney

Let your attorney do all the talking; they know how to negotiate with claims adjusters, and they have years of experience doing so.

If you’ve ever found yourself in a car accident, you know just how terrifying the experience can be. It can seem like everything is falling apart all at once. One minute you’re on your way to work, and the next minute you’re dealing with a totaled vehicle and wondering what on earth you’re supposed to do about it.

Maybe you were hit by a drunk driver. Maybe it was a head-on collision or a rear-end situation. No matter how it happened, there’s no denying that your typical journey from point A to B can turn into a complete disaster in an instant.

And if you’re anything like most of us, you probably won’t know what to do after any collusion—especially when it comes time to deal with the insurance company.

Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to protect your legal rights and interests when involved in an auto accident. And one of the first things that should be on your list of priorities is hiring a car accident lawyer as soon as possible. Not sure why this is important? Here are five primary reasons to hire a car accident attorney after experiencing an auto accident:

1. A Good Knowledge of the Law

After an auto accident, there are many things that need to be done and many forms that need to be filled out. The insurance company will use their resources and knowledge of the law to try and reduce the amount they pay out in compensation. By hiring a car accident attorney such as Bakersfield auto accident attorney Susan Owen, you will have someone who knows how to deal with the insurance companies on your side. An attorney has a good knowledge of the law and knows how to take advantage of loopholes or fine print in the law to get you a better settlement or victory in court.

2. Experience with Insurance Company Claims Adjusters

Nobody likes dealing with insurance companies and claims adjusters are no exception. They will try to get you to settle for less than what you deserve and will not be happy when you say no, which is why it is important that you do not negotiate directly with them. Instead, let your attorney do all the talking; they know how to negotiate with claims adjusters, and they have years of experience doing so. With this experience, they will be able to get you the settlement that you truly deserve following your car accident.

3. Proper Negotiating Tactics

Another reason for hiring a car accident attorney is their negotiating skills. An experienced lawyer will know how to talk with the insurance company and negotiate a fair settlement on your behalf without having to go through expensive litigation which costs both parties more money in legal fees. The lawyer will also know what information needs to be presented for you to receive maximum compensation for your injuries and vehicle damages.

4. Proper Investigation

If you want to ensure that your auto accident case is handled properly, it can be incredibly important to hire an attorney who understands the process. While insurance companies will often investigate your claim on their own terms, a car accident attorney will investigate the incident on your behalf and gather all relevant information to help prove the other driver’s liability.

5. Filing a Court Case

It is not always necessary to file a lawsuit against the at-fault driver to receive compensation for your injuries. In fact, most cases settle without ever going to court. However, there are times when filing a case is necessary in order to receive fair and just compensation. For example, if the other driver’s insurance company refuses to pay anything or they try to trick you into accepting less than you deserve, filing a case may be your only option. This is where an experienced lawyer can help. They know when it is best to accept a settlement offer and when it may be in your best interest to file a case.