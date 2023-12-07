5 Steps to Take After a Construction Accident

As soon as an accident occurs that results in injury, inform your employer.

Workers are well familiar with the presence of risks and hazards in construction work. The potential dangers span from operating heavy machinery to working at heights. Despite the riskiness of the job, the financial burden of an injury should not solely fall on you.

In most cases, workers’ compensation benefits are accessible after a construction accident. However, seeking further damages through a personal injury lawsuit against third parties is possible. It’s crucial to remember that claiming workers’ comp and launching a personal injury case are two different paths. Hence, understanding your legal alternatives after an on-the-job injury is vital. Here are steps to take after a construction accident.

Obtain Healthcare Services

First aid might suffice for some construction-related injuries, but in the event of serious harm, instant medical help is vital. The optimal strategy would be to dial 911 (or have a fellow worker or boss do it for you) and stay put for the ambulance. Emergency health workers will evaluate your condition and ferry you to the hospital.

Post-construction accident medical care can be both intimidating and protracted. You’ll probably undergo a thorough check-up by several physicians conducting numerous tests. Depending on your injury, your treatment plan may include surgery, a hospital stay, physical therapy, and other rehabilitation methods. Throughout this medical procedure, staying composed and focusing on receiving necessary treatment is crucial. After a construction mishap, your health should be the topmost concern.

Inform Your Employer of the Accident

As soon as an accident occurs that results in injury, inform your employer without delay. Moreover, a written communication detailing the incident should be given to your employer within a month. Remember that informing your employer doesn’t equate to lodging compensation for construction accidents claim. For employees in some states, there is a two-year window from the date of the incident to submit a claim to the Workers’ Compensation Board.

Collaborate with the Investigation

After your accident, various parties including your employer, insurance companies, and governmental bodies might initiate an inquiry. The objective is to ascertain the incident’s specifics and to evaluate if there is any foundation for recompense. If you are requested to contribute any pertinent details, it’s crucial that you fully cooperate and furnish as much information as possible.

Gather Contact Details from Fellow Employees

Should an accident be observed by your colleagues, it’s essential that someone, whether you or another coworker, gathers their contact information – including their names, addresses, and phone numbers. This will allow your legal representative to reach out to these eyewitnesses to assess the validity of your case.

It is most effective to record the witnesses’ accounts as soon after the incident as possible. These statements can offer a preliminary understanding of the event for both you and your personal injury attorney, including whether any hazardous conditions or heavy machinery contributed to your injuries.

Compose Written Documentation

According to OSHA regulations, employers are mandated to report any employee’s death within an eight-hour timeframe, and any instances of amputation, eye loss, loss of consciousness, or hospitalization of an employee within 24 hours. The reporting process should align with the guidelines set by your respective state, so ensure that your report adheres to these norms.

Your report should establish a sequential account of events that led to the accident and enumerate all potential causes. It should contain all the information collected from witness testimonials, photographs, and any other facts you have gathered from the accident site.

Endnote

As someone employed in the construction industry, you’re well acquainted with the dangers inherent in your routine responsibilities. It’s regrettable that many professionals in this field suffer some form of injury throughout their career. In many cases, these injuries can be grave, potentially resulting in permanent disability and substantial financial strain.