5 Times Mediation May Not Be the Right Choice for Your Divorce

Mediation generally assumes both people can safely advocate for themselves. If your spouse or their family has shown up at your workplace or home, making demands or threats, litigation may provide stronger protection.

Divorce mediation works best when both people can be transparent, negotiate fairly, and stick to their agreements. When those pieces aren’t in place—maybe there’s a power imbalance, a pattern of deception, or outright hostility—mediation often can’t deliver meaningful progress.

Recognizing these patterns early and talking through them with your attorney can help you figure out whether your circumstances are suited to mediation or if another approach might lead to better results.

1. The relationship dynamic is toxic

Mediation relies on cooperation and transparency, but those aren’t skills people suddenly develop in a mediator’s office. If your marriage involved gaslighting, dishonesty, or frequent manipulation, the dynamics that made your relationship difficult will likely show up in mediation, too.

Consider these patterns:

Chronic stonewalling: Does your spouse tend to shut down emotionally or refuse to engage when things get difficult?

Does your spouse tend to shut down emotionally or refuse to engage when things get difficult? Passive-aggressive behavior: Do they often use guilt trips or subtle digs to control conversations?

Do they often use guilt trips or subtle digs to control conversations? Undermining your concerns: Do they regularly dismiss, minimize, or mock the issues you raise?

Persistently hostile personalities can derail mediation’s progress. When someone consistently engages in combative behavior, whether through aggressive tactics or deliberate obstruction, the court’s more formal structure may be helpful. (Although this is not always the case. In situations where toxic personalities like narcissistic personality disorder are at play, the court system may be used against you. If this is a concern, it’s important to work closely with your attorney to tailor your divorce strategy to your circumstances.)

2. Substance abuse is present

Active addiction can create significant challenges for mediation, including missed sessions, unpredictable behavior, and a lack of honesty about finances or parenting capabilities. Broken promises over time can undermine the trust and reliability the process requires, and the other party may reasonably question whether any agreements will be honored.

There’s also a legal consideration. Someone under the influence during a session may not be competent to consent to agreements, which could invalidate decisions made.

It’s worth noting that these behaviors may not be deliberate; substance abuse disorders can impair logical thinking and the ability to make informed decisions. Courts may be better equipped to handle these situations because they can order drug testing, monitoring, and supervised arrangements that mediation cannot require.

Courts may be better equipped to handle these situations because they can order monitoring, drug testing, supervised arrangements, and other safeguards that mediation cannot require.

3. Domestic violence is involved

When domestic violence is part of the picture, safety becomes the primary concern. If there’s been any history of abuse, you may need the full protection and authority that a courtroom can provide.

But not all abusive dynamics involve physical violence. Intimidation and emotional coercion can be just as serious and damaging. (In fact, New Jersey recognizes coercive control within its definition of domestic violence.)

Mediation generally assumes both people can safely advocate for themselves. If your spouse or their family has shown up at your workplace or home, making demands or threats, litigation may provide stronger protection.

That said, mediation can sometimes still occur in these situations, though you’ll want to find a mediator specifically trained in this area who can offer nuanced guidance given the circumstances. Your safety should always be the top priority. An experienced attorney can help you determine whether specialized mediation might work.

What if I start mediation but don’t feel comfortable?

Maybe things started civil, but then your spouse begins sending manipulative texts between sessions, pressuring you to agree to unfavorable terms. If you find yourself withdrawing in sessions, avoiding eye contact, or agreeing to things just to avoid conflict, that may signal that there’s a growing power imbalance.

If this is the case, remember that you aren’t obligated to continue with meditation. You can pause mediation or change your legal strategy if the situation changes. Experienced mediators are often trained to recognize these red flags and may recommend moving to litigation or to shuttle mediation, where they meet with each spouse separately. Your attorney can also advise you on how things are proceeding and whether strategic adjustments are needed.

4. There are complex financial matters or deceptive practices

Do you suspect your spouse might be hiding assets, perhaps real estate you didn’t know about, cryptocurrency investments, or offshore accounts? You may have noticed signs during your separation that they could be accumulating new debt.

Financial deception like this can undermine mediation before it even begins. When financial deception occurs, you risk agreeing to a settlement based on incomplete information, potentially giving up your fair share of assets you didn’t even know existed. And even if hidden assets are discovered later, appealing or modifying a mediated settlement can be difficult and expensive.

On the other hand, courts have tools that mediation doesn’t, including subpoenas for bank records, compelled testimony under oath, and real penalties for dishonesty. If you have serious concerns about financial transparency, forensic accountants or financial experts can investigate further, and having a judge make determinations often provides the authority that mediation cannot offer.

An experienced divorce attorney can guide you toward the right approach

An experienced attorney can help you honestly assess whether mediation fits your situation or whether you need the structure and protection that litigation provides.

Contact our team to coordinate your strategy planning session and explore what approach could work best for your specific circumstances.