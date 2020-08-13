5 Tips for Hiring Employees for Your Small Business

As stressful as hiring new employees can be, don’t forget that it’s also an incredible opportunity for your small business to grow.

You work hard for your small business, and you need employees who are going to work just as hard as you do. Hiring the right employees is a crucial skill for any business owner, and making good hiring decisions requires skill, experience, and a few tips and tricks.

Before sending out your next job offer, check out our five helpful tips for hiring employees that’ll take your business to the next level.

#1 You Need to Nail the Interview

Most people know how nerve wracking going into an interview can be, but they might not realize that the same thing is true for the person on the other side of the desk, phone, or webcam. When you conduct and interview, it’s important to be prepared and professional in order to truly understand a candidate’s qualifications.

Don’t forget to:

Dress the part – Not only will dressing appropriately help you seem confident and in control of the interview, it will also set the tone for your workplace. Potential employees will get a feel for the professionalism expected of them based on their interviewer’s appearance.

Write it down – Make a list of questions to ask potential hires before the interview. Even if you’re an interviewing pro, you can still get sidetracked or forget a question, which can mean you miss out on essential hiring information.

Be clear about timelines – Making applicants aware of your expected hiring timeline not only lets them know you respect their time, but it also means you’re less likely to miss your chance to hire someone great because of timing issues.

#2 Cast a Wide Net

Gone are the days of simply putting a ‘Help Wanted’ sign in the window. Posting job openings on various platforms and mediums can boost the chances of attracting great employees.

You can find employees through:

LinkedIn

Craigslist

Indeed

College Job Boards

Word of Mouth

Networking

Career Fairs

Be sure that you post plenty of local listings as well—whether that’s job listings in Denver or a targeted ad on social media directed at potential hires in Atlanta.

#3 Don’t Be Afraid to Get Help

If the hiring process seems overwhelming, remember that there are plenty of professionals you can turn to for help with a variety of issues. While a large company might have these services in-house, a small business will probably have to outsource.

As you go through the hiring process, here are a few people you may need:

Accountants – Filing your personal taxes properly is difficult enough. Trying to figure out tax forms for new hires can be mind boggling. Hiring a professional can help ensure that you won’t run into any problems with the IRS.

Immigration Lawyers – If you’ve found your perfect new employee, but they aren’t a US citizen, you might need to hire help to ensure you can bring them on smoothly. From work authorizations to visas, this is a complicated topic that’s often best left to professionals. Through the right sources, you can find an immigration lawyer Chicago, LA, and NYC you can’t live without—these highly-coveted experts are the people who fuel local economies and make the world go round.

HR Specialists – Hiring an employee is a lot of work. Setting up payroll, complying with HR laws, establishing benefits, and integrating new hires all require an initial investment on your end. Hiring a specialist to take care of the onboarding process can help you get back to focusing on your business.

#4 It Never Hurts to Run a Background Check

No matter how promising a candidate may seem, you can’t be 100% sure about their history without a background check. Many background checks are easy and affordable and can alert you to issues such as criminal charges, arrests, and warrants.

#5 Make a Holistic Decision

When it’s time to make an offer, look at the whole picture in terms of a potential hire’s application. Not only should you consider their education and experience, but you also need to keep their personality, references, and potential for growth in mind. Matching the right person to the right job is important in any company, but it’s especially important in a small business where you’re likely to be working closely with them.

Plus, making sure they’re the right fit can lead to happier and more productive employees.

Embrace the Process

As stressful as hiring new employees can be, don’t forget that it’s also an incredible opportunity for your small business to grow. Take a deep breath and remember to embrace the process of building your A-team.

Happy hiring!