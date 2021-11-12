6 Effective Approaches to Finding the Right Salesforce Consultant

Finding the right Salesforce consultant can be a lot like dating: it takes time and effort to get a good feel for someone’s personality, but they can be the perfect fit once you do.

Salesforce is an integral part of many businesses’ back-end operations. From customer service to marketing, Salesforce can be the backbone of your company’s success. Finding a trusted consultant for you and your business is crucial with so much reliance on this software.

Unfortunately, there are many different types of consultants out there, and it can be hard figuring out who would best suit your company’s needs.

This blog post will look at six approaches you can use to find the right Salesforce consultant for your company. These six approaches will allow you to hire someone who knows how best to approach your specific needs with their expertise to help you reach your desired outcome.

Research

The only way to come up with a reliable Salesforce partners list is to conduct some research. Search the internet for Salesforce consultants in your area who are available and able, willing, and qualified at this time. The most reliable source you can find will be referrals from companies that have already used Salesforce partners before.

Look into what different types of services they offer and what other companies have to say about them.

When you identify a promising candidate, ask for client references and contact these companies to see if they recommend it. If so, then it’s time to interview the Salesforce consultants.

Interview the Consultants You’ve Found

Not all Salesforce consultants will meet your expectations even though they were a good fit for a company you know. This is why it’s critical to discuss with them before making a decision and beginning any work together.

You should be asking Salesforce consultants questions related to:

Why did they choose Salesforce as their expertise?

How long they have been consulting for companies like yours?

What steps are involved in the project?

Who will be responsible for what?

Who will manage the project and provide updates to you regularly?

If their answers seem vague or they’re unable to answer your questions, this could indicate problems that may arise in the future. You should always choose Salesforce consultants who can communicate skills and experience with you. This way, you’ll know what you’re getting into and what to expect from the project.

Consult Salesforce

If you’re unsure how to conduct the research, an excellent alternative would be to ask your designated Account Executive (AE). There are many benefits to choosing your AE as your go-to person when finding Salesforce consultants.

For starters, they’re familiar with their company’s business practices and standards. They’ll also be able to do some background research on potential candidates to provide you with a list of the best Salesforce consultants suited for your needs.

What’s more, the AE can be the liaison between you and the consultant, allowing for a more efficient assignment.

Find a Partner Who Challenges and Discusses

You don’t want to find a Salesforce consultant who is only interested in doing the bare minimum and getting paid for it. You want to work with someone willing to take time out of their day to sit down, chat with you, and discuss your needs from start to finish.

In addition, you want someone willing to push back and challenge your thoughts in a friendly manner that ultimately results in better solutions for everyone involved. You don’t need a yes man or woman by your side—you just need someone who can be honest with their feedback while still being respectful.

Try having this conversation during the initial consultation to gauge the person’s interest level from the very beginning.

Get to Know the Team Size

It’s also crucial to get a sense of how many people will be on your project from the very beginning so you can plan accordingly. You want to ensure that the company has enough people on your project so that deadlines aren’t missed and that communication is consistent.

Knowing the team size is important because it goes hand in hand with cost and time commitment. The more hands involved, the greater chance there is for miscommunication among teammates or even conflicting ideas that result in an overall lack of attention to detail.

Define a Budget

Cost varies from company to company, but you’ll want to have a ballpark figure of the total cost associated with your project before moving forward. You may negotiate for this number or get an idea of what it might look like based on previous similar projects.

Naming specific dollar amounts can help both parties develop a more effective plan and set of goals.

Wrapping Up

The tips we’ve shared will go a long way in helping you find the right Salesforce consultant for your company.

If you’re still having trouble finding a strong match, consider turning to an agency that can provide more options all in one place! Making this decision is crucial and will affect the future success of your team tremendously.