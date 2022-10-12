6 Tips for Finding Success in Law School

Are you used to perusing the book, scanning a classmate’s notes and taking the exam with flying colors? This tactic is unlikely to work in law school.

Choosing law school shows high aspirations. The educational journey requires time, effort and dedication, and this path does not come quickly or easily. Over the following years, you should expect to spend many nights pouring over case studies and outlines. After all, attorneys must know the law in and out without hesitation and with accuracy. Therefore, professors set lofty goals for their students during their studies.

This schooling is like nothing you’ve experienced before. Before you dive into the curriculum, set yourself on a solid path, establishing healthy habits that promote wellness and learning. The following are tips to assist you on this journey.

1. Embrace Organization

Order is vital. Law students juggle a heavy load of classes, and without the proper organizational tools, students may lose track of deadlines or assignments. Invest in a planner, either in print or electronic. Find the one that works best for you, and use it regularly, noting significant dates for projects and tests. Space out your readings on the weekly calendar, so you don’t cram it all into one night. In addition, learn to label and put items in certain places. Law school is stressful; avoid those last-minute hunts that create tension by knowing where papers and books are located.

2. Reduce Outside Stressors

Learning the material for law school remains a priority; this feat is challenging for even the best students and often increases worry and frustration. Limit external factors that contribute to the stress load. Choose healthy friendships that aren’t emotionally demanding. Cut ties with people that add unnecessary drama or anxiety. Furthermore, money is often a cause for increased nerves. Work with financial institutions that offer private student loans and work with customers to provide reasonable rates and payment schedules.

3. Complete Your Own Work

Are you used to perusing the book, scanning a classmate’s notes and taking the exam with flying colors? This tactic is unlikely to work in law school. Students need to know the material exceptionally well, memorizing information and using it within their writings and answers. Make it a practice to own your work, do it yourself and not cut corners. Old school outlines and reading notes may help with memory recall. Don’t divide and conquer in law school. Dive into your books, striving to make use of helpful study practices.

4. Pace Yourself

Expect a heavy load of material regularly. Use your calendar to help you avoid long evenings of cramming information into your head. Start with the class syllabi. Look at when you need readings completed. Break those into reasonable segments, establishing goals for yourself as you go.

5. Seek Balance

Don’t give up who you are during law school. Making time for yourself is vital. Your interests should stay part of your life, offering you an essential mental or physical break. You may not have time for a busy, social agenda, but you should fit in something that allows you to detox from the stress and workload. Go for daily runs, hang out with friends or join a club on campus. Be you for a bit each day.

6. Use Study Groups

Put together a study group of people you trust and enjoy. Collaborate to conquer the material together. Discuss the difficult questions, work through issues and absorb the material. Meet regularly to review a class you have in common. Pick a consistent time and place, and expect to be together for a couple of hours at least. Decide on common goals, keep the group small, so it doesn’t become overwhelming and choose a leader to run the sessions.