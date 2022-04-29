6 Tips for Law School Success

Don’t let law school pass by in a blur. Try to be present and self-aware to build significant memories.

Becoming an attorney is a position of great importance and responsibility. Law school is designed to be difficult so that only those who are the most qualified earn a license and get to practice law. The three years spent in law school are an intense period of learning and self-discovery. Here are some tips for not only surviving law school but thriving, not only achieving success but being in a good position to enjoy it.

1. Get Enough Sleep

You may think that to pass your big exams, including the bar exam that awaits you at the end of your studies, you may have to study all night before. In fact, the sleep deprivation that results may actually hurt your performance. Better to get a good night’s rest, not only the night before the exam but every night you spend in law school.

It is not only the quantity of sleep that is important but the quality. You are likely to sleep more deeply when you are comfortable, so look into the lifespan of a mattress and consider replacing yours if it is past its prime. Develop habits that allow you to get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

2. Organize Your Schedule

Law school is stressful enough as it is without procrastinating and then scrambling to try to catch up. Organize your schedule for classes, readings, and assignments. Setting personal deadlines that are sooner than the one set by the instructor helps you stay ahead of the game, which can pay off at the end of the term.

3. Factor in Downtime

It is important to take time for self-care and recreation while you are in law school. Diligence is a key to success, but constantly keeping your nose to the grindstone can cause you to burn out. When your schedule is organized, you can factor in breaks to do something that you enjoy. When you get back to work after taking one of these breaks, you may find that you become even more productive as a result.

4. Give Some Thought to Your Future

There is more to law school than just taking classes and passing exams. You also need to prepare for your life after law school by developing cover letters and applying for internships to build your resume. Focusing single-mindedly on your studies could hurt your future prospects.

5. Stay Focused on Lectures

Lectures in law school can be long, but you need to absorb the information in them. Take notes during lectures, on a computer if it is allowed or on paper if it is not. Don’t use a computer if you will be distracted by other apps, or turn off the Wi-Fi so you cannot access the web or social media.

When you are taking notes, focus specifically on the points from the reading that you didn’t quite understand or missed altogether. Think of the lecture as a quiz of sorts to gauge how well you understand the material.

6. Get Out of the Law School Bubble

As important as law school is and as absorbing as it can seem, it is not all that life has to offer. If you eat, sleep, and breathe law school 24 hours a day, you may soon lose your appetite for it. Get out of the bubble by spending time with family and friends who aren’t in law school to maintain a life outside of it. Practice self-care in the form of exercise and adequate sleep to maintain your sanity.

Don’t let law school pass by in a blur. Try to be present and self-aware to build significant memories.