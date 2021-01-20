We realize that not everyone can afford to completely change their furniture and home décor, but even small, inexpensive natural details can improve your mood and well-being.

We can’t remember a time when we used to spend 24 hours a day at home, as we do now. The COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives overnight forcing us to turn our homes into all-in-one facilities. It’s where we live, work, dine, school our children, and entertain ourselves.

This can (and has) immensely impact our mental well-being, especially since humans are outdoorsy creatures and we miss the outside world. The solution is a good organization of the living space and bringing a bit of the outside world into our homes with natural, organic details.

Getting closer to nature, even if it’s in our small apartments, can be crucial in overcoming the challenges of this pandemic. We realize that not everyone can afford to completely change their furniture and home décor, but even small, inexpensive natural details can improve your mood and well-being.

Here are 6 ways to bring natural and organic elements to your living space.

Add Plants

Probably the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of nature and being connected to it are plants. The greenery of living plants as well as caring for them can bring you calmness and serenity.

This is not only because plants release oxygen and purify the air or because they look beautiful on your windowsill. It is proven that tending to plants has a positive effect on one’s mood and stress levels.

Whether you’ll opt for an indoor garden or just a few big plants in your living room and office space, that’s up to you. But given their therapeutic and health benefits, plants will not only help you connect with nature but will clean your air and improve the quality of your life overall. If you’re not very experienced in keeping plants alive, start with something low-maintenance such as succulents.

Use Renewable Materials

Being connected and caring for nature calls for using renewable materials in your interior such as wood, bamboo, or rattan. Both bamboo and rattan are perfect for home décor ideas such as table lamps or pots for your house plants.

Wood has been used for crafting furniture for such a long time and there’s a reason why its popularity never diminishes. It’s not only renewable but easy to recycle and it is extremely durable as well if properly treated.

Besides, wooden furniture brings out a sense of warmth and coziness which is why it is perfect for your bedroom which is kind of like your oasis amidst this global chaos. Whether it’s a retro or contemporary style, choosing wooden bedroom furniture sets will contribute to your good night’s sleep and calmness. Investing in a wooden bed frame and chair or some night tables is thus highly recommended.

Hand-crafted wooden furniture is especially durable so if you decide to get some custom-made furniture to fit your living space, consider choosing high-quality wood. The best part is that wood can be finished in so many different ways to fit your style, whether you prefer antique or modern designs.

Get Some Organic Sheets

Speaking of bedrooms, organic cotton sheets are much better for you and the planet compared to synthetic ones since they are made of natural, eco-friendly materials.

If you decide to invest in organic bedding, be sure to check the label to ensure the sheets are actually eco-friendly and natural as some cotton manufacturers may use harmful chemicals.

Stone-Natural, Stylish and Durable

Stone is not only a natural element but can resist almost anything. Stone countertops in your kitchen are wonderful but if you can’t make such an investment, opt for something smaller such as stone details on your fireplace.

You can get stone table lamps for your living room or bedroom. If you can afford to spend some more money on redecorating your home, you can install stone walls in your shower or even adorn a wall with stones in your living room.

Granite, marble, limestone are all wonderful natural stones but before you incorporate them into your home décor, think about their qualities. Granite is very durable and great for bathrooms or kitchens while limestone is a bit softer and thus not fit for such purposes.

Use Fresh Flowers

Nothing can brighten up your day quite like a bouquet of fresh flowers on your table or in your office desk corner. Using fresh flowers to decorate and add a bit of life and freshness to your home décor is nothing new but it is much-needed now when we spend so little time outside.

You can get inexpensive fresh flowers at the local flower shop or market and place them in the areas where you spend most time such as your living room or home office. Just smelling the flowers will instantly boost your mood and have you imagining you’re in a lovely meadow instead of your four walls.

Exposed Brick

Brick is made of clay which is a natural ingredient so incorporating it into your home décor is another way to add some natural, soothing elements. You’ve probably seen and admired pictures of exposed brick walls in apartments featured in blogs and magazines. You can do the same in your apartment.

Brick can resist humidity, fire, and looks great on your fireplace. You can paint it if you like or leave it entirely exposed, it’s up to you and your preferences.