7 Common Business Mistakes a Corporate Lawyer Can Help You Avoid

Whether you are starting a business from scratch or have been running an enterprise for a while, partnering with a trusted corporate law attorney can help you navigate legal challenges with confidence.

Lawyers exist to help get people out of trouble, but you don’t have to wait for trouble to start to benefit from legal aid. If you’re a business owner in Florida, working with a corporate lawyer can help you avoid common business mistakes, saving you time, headaches, and hard-earned money. Many entrepreneurs factor in the cost of corporate attorneys in their start-ups, greatly reducing their risk and setting themselves up for long-term success.

Read on to learn more about common issues that corporate lawyers help prevent, and see your business grow.

Common Mistakes A Corporate Lawyer Can Help You Avoid

While there is a wealth of free information out there online, there’s no substitute for expertise from someone who knows the law inside and out. Here are just a few common mistakes that people make without the guidance of corporate attorneys:

Choosing The Wrong Business Structure

Is your business an LLC, partnership, or are you the sole proprietor? Don’t leave this part to chance by making the best guess – choosing the wrong structure for your business affects your taxes, liability, and ultimately your future growth and success.

Operating Without Well-Drafted Business Contracts

Contracts are the foundation of every good business arrangement. It’s a “bill of rights” for everyone involved, and understanding it helps everyone know exactly what their responsibilities are. A well-written contract clearly outlines expectations and timelines, and can be useful for resolving disputes. A corporate lawyer can help you write a contract as well as explain it before signing.

Ignoring Corporate Compliance Requirements

From annual filings and record keeping, keeping licenses up to date, and understanding legal obligations are basic expectations for keeping your business in good standing. It’s easy to overlook something like an expired license when there are so many other things to do, but these are the details that the government needs in order for you to stay open. A corporate lawyer can help you stay on track.

Failing To Protect Intellectual Property

Sadly, in this day and age of technology, it’s easier than ever to steal someone’s intellectual property. This can refer to trademarks and logos, or other creative aspects. Copyright laws have never been more important or necessary, and early protection matters.

Entering Business Partnerships Without Clear Agreements

Successful business partnerships depend on clear communication and negotiation. Corporate lawyers can help explain ownership percentages, buyout provisions, and exit strategies in case arrangements do not pan out as expected.

Overlooking Employment Law Obligations

Employment law obligations exist to protect the employer and employees. Make sure your workplace policies are clear and fair, avoiding potential compliance issues, by working with a corporate attorney.

Waiting Until A Dispute Arises Before Contacting A Corporate Lawyer

You shouldn’t wait to take out insurance until after a hurricane damages your home; in the same vein, you shouldn’t wait to contact a corporate lawyer until a dispute happens. Having the right tools at your disposal can prevent disputes from escalating to the point of requiring mediation or court. Preventative legal guidance is far less expensive!

How Corporate Lawyers Reduce Legal Risks

Corporate lawyers can help prevent legal issues in the following ways:

Offering Counsel

Whether you are considering changing your business structure or partnering with another business, a lawyer can help you determine the choices that are best for your entrepreneurial goals.

Contract Review

Having a corporate lawyer review your contracts can call your attention to details worth including that perhaps you hadn’t considered.

Compliance

Know which licenses or documents need to be kept updated for legal purposes so the government doesn’t force you to close up shop.

Negotiations

A lawyer will help protect your financial and professional interests when negotiating with other businesses or partners.

Strategic Business Planning

Let a lawyer help you outline your plans for the next several years to help reach your professional goals.

When Should You Consult A Corporate Lawyer?

There are hardly any reasons too small to consult with a corporate lawyer. Your business is your livelihood, and deserves the best guidance to move forward.

Common situations for seeking legal guidance include the following:

Starting or closing a business

Transferring ownership

Purchasing a franchise

Expanding operations

Bringing on investors

Mergers and acquisitions

Negotiating a contract

Resolving disputes with shareholders

Protect Your Business With Guidance From an Experienced Corporate Lawyer

Businesses of all sizes can undoubtedly benefit from working with an experienced corporate lawyer who understands the complexities of commercial law and today’s evolving business landscape. From business formation and contract drafting to dispute resolution and regulatory compliance, knowledgeable legal counsel can provide the guidance needed to protect your interests and support your long-term success.

Whether you are starting a business from scratch or have been running an enterprise for a while, partnering with a trusted corporate law attorney can help you navigate legal challenges with confidence. If you’re seeking experienced legal representation, schedule a consultation with a business attorney to discuss your goals and explore the legal solutions that best fit your needs.