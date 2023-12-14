7 More Defendants Charged in Prosecution of Central Indiana Dog Fighting and Drug Trafficking Conspiracies

Federal agents also seized 12 firearms; significant quantities of controlled substances; over $42,075 in cash; dog fighting paraphernalia; and approximately 75 dogs.

INDIANAPOLIS – In September of this year, 21 individuals were charged in a federal indictment alleging trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine; money laundering; illegally possessing firearms; and dog fighting.

On December 6th, 2023, execution of additional search warrants in Indianapolis, Anderson, and Muncie resulted in seven additional arrests related to the September indictment. Federal agents also seized 12 firearms; significant quantities of controlled substances; over $42,075 in cash; dog fighting paraphernalia; and approximately 75 dogs. The following men were each charged with Conspiracy to engage in an Animal Fighting Venture:

Ryan Hicks, 37

Willie Lee, 47

Marven Carswell, 71

Ernest Young, 49

Brent Hutchinson, 43

Robert Hamer, 41

Daymond Mason, 49

If convicted, each defendant charged with conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture faces up to 5 years in federal prison. The following investigative agencies collaborated to make this investigation and the recent warrant executions possible:

Federal Bureau of Investigation- Indianapolis

U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Drug Enforcement Administration

Internal Revenue Service- Criminal Investigation

Indiana Gaming Commission

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, thanked Assistant United States Attorneys Michelle P. Brady and Adam J. Eakman, who are prosecuting this case.

An indictment or criminal complaint are merely allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.