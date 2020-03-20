7 Must-See Law Firm Websites with Practical Design Tips, Part 3

Today is the last part of our three-part series on must-see law firm websites. In a super-competitive business like law, a good website is a must. Everything matters – from wording to the positioning of background images. If you plan to build or overhaul your law firm website, use our list of seven great examples for ideas and inspiration.

6) Small Law

Small Law is the site of an independent corporate lawyer, Jeremy Hessing-Lewis.

The tone is conversational and personal – a nice contrast to large law firms.

Thanks to the personal and direct style, the owner comes off as honest and relatable:

Listing the fees on the front page is another honest touch.

By the way, note the creative use of the new top-level domain name: the site’s URL is small.law.

What can be done better: make sure that background images don’t conceal text – as it happened with the word ‘credo’ here:

7) W3IPLaw

W3IPLaw focuses on intellectual property and copyright. The above-the-fold video is a great way to explain what the firm does without wasting page space:

Just below the fold, tabs are used for intuitive navigation.

The Our Clients section features a stylish carousel to display testimonials:

For every practice area, there’s an in-depth article. You can use such detailed posts to rank for various keywords:

What can be done better: it’s strange that a firm dealing with Internet law doesn’t have an SSL certificate. As a lawyer, you absolutely need one – both to protect your clients’ data and to help your SEO.

Final tips

There’s no single recipe for a great legal website. But there are several rules you can follow to stand out from the crowd:

– Use clear, simple wording – no legalese;

– Appeal to emotions;

– List your fees – at least for initial consultations;

– Maintain a useful, content-rich blog;

– Add professional images of your team;

– Make sure the text is readable against the images.

Before you order a site from a design agency, do your own research. Study your competition and make a list of the ideas you could use. Your site should reflect your own unique style – but learning from examples can take you from good to great.