7 Tactics Insurance Companies Use to Devalue Car Accident Claims

To avoid paying fair compensation for your car accident claim, insurers often use several strategies, like disputing liability, claiming pre-existing damage, and downplaying your injuries.

After filing a car accident claim, you may expect an insurance company to act in good faith and offer fair compensation for your losses. However, insurers often focus on minimizing payouts while using various strategies to devalue claims and leave victims with less than they deserve.

From disputing liability to downplaying injuries, they can frustrate and pressure you into low-ball settlements. By understanding these tactics, you can determine if an insurer is trying to short-change you. Here are the most common ways insurance companies attempt to devalue car accident claims.

Disputing Liability

Even when the liability is obvious, insurers may deny your claim, disputing who was to blame for the accident. Adjusters may argue that you were at fault or partially responsible, lowering or eliminating the settlement you’re entitled to. If you’re in a state that practices comparative negligence, you can easily lose your compensation if you’re found to be slightly at fault.

Claiming Pre-Existing Damage

Another common tactic insurers use to devalue car accident claims is claiming that there was pre-existing damage. They may argue that the crash did not cause the dents or scratches on your vehicle. They may also argue that the prior repairs on your vehicle contributed to the crash. Post-accident photographs and detailed reports come in handy.

Downplaying the Severity of Your Injuries

Insurance companies may downplay the severity of your injuries to minimize settlements. They can use gaps in care to argue that your injuries are minor or unrelated to the accident and create doubts. That is why you must get immediate medical attention and document all the symptoms and treatments to protect your claim.

Offering a Low-Ball Settlement

An insurer may offer a quick settlement after a car accident, hoping you accept less than you deserve. These quick offers often fail to cover your lost wages, medical bills, and long-term expenses. If you’re not careful, adjusters may pressure you into accepting a low-ball offer, claiming that it’s the best deal possible.

Delaying the Claims Process

Insurers may delay the claims process to frustrate car accident victims to devalue their cases. They may request unnecessarily excessive paperwork, conduct unneeded investigations, or respond slowly to your requests. Victims facing medical bills and lost income may feel pressed to settle quickly on the insurers’ terms. Following up persistently and working with a car accident lawyer can help your case.

Arguing Insufficient Evidence

Insurance companies often claim that there is insufficient evidence to justify a higher settlement in a car accident claim. They may argue that insufficient medical records, accident reports, or witness statements support the claim. To protect yourself, collect strong documentation, collect witness statements, and take photos.

Challenging Your Claims with Surveillance

Insurers may use surveillance to challenge your car accident case and devalue your claims. These companies often hire investigators, monitor your social media profiles, and use video surveillance to find inconsistencies in your case. They may deny or devalue your claim if they capture you doing activities that contradict your reported injuries.

Endnote

