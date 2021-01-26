7 Tips for Storing Your E-Liquid Properly to Avoid Flavor Loss

If you are into vaping and have your favorite bottles of vape juice, you must want them to last a long time.

When it comes to vape, it is the e-liquid that can either make or break your experience. Whether you are only a beginner or regular vaper, you must have a collection of your favorite e-liquids. Even though it is easy to get your hands on the best e-liquids for your vaping sessions, storing them can be a daunting task. Even though there is no expiry date on these fluids, they tend to lose potency and flavor over time if you don’t store them right.

Do you want to store your bottle of e-liquid but don’t know how to avoid flavor loss? Dive right in and find out the best tips for preserving it.

What is e-liquid?

E-liquid, also known as e-juice or vape juice, is the liquid that goes into your electronic vaporizer. The device heats the liquid to a temperature range of 200-400 degrees Fahrenheit to produce vapor that you can inhale. It contains water, flavor, nicotine, Vegetable Glycerin (VG), and Propylene Glycol (PG).

While nicotine gives the smooth hit, the food-grade flavor makes your vaping experience more enjoyable. You can get e-liquid in different flavors, ranging from desserts to fruits and everything in between. The vegetable glycerine is a thick liquid that ensures you get more significant and dense clouds of vapor. On the other hand, propylene glycol helps distribute the flavor across the entire bottle of e-liquid. If you’re still confused about which e-liquid you must get, you can try the safe jam monster vape juice.

How to store e-liquid properly?

E-liquids are a treasured investment for most vaping enthusiasts. If you want to store your bottles of vape juice while ensuring the flavor stays intact, you can follow these tips:

Choose a glass container.

If you plan to store your e-liquid for a more extended period, you must carefully pick the container. You can get both plastic and glass bottles to store your vape juice. Plastic can interfere with the fluid contents when left in it for a long time, like six months. It can impact the consistency and flavor of the liquid and hamper your experience. When the vape juice gets exposed to chemicals present in plastic, they can also adversely affect your health. It is wise to use glass bottles when you plan on storing the liquid for at least six months or more. The flavor of the liquid will stay the same for a long time.

Keep the lid sealed.

While you may not realize it, air can hamper the quality of your vape juice. When air comes in contact, it can degrade the liquid through the oxidation process. It will break down the nicotine content of the e-juice, and it will neither hit nor taste the same. To prevent this, you must ensure the lid of the container is sealed correctly. In case the bottle is only partially filled with the vape juice, the air is trapped within the rest of the bottle. You must make sure there is no air trapped in the bottle. You must shift the fluid to smaller bottles and fill them to the top to avoid flavor loss.

Avoid keeping it close to the heat.

Much like air, heat can also impact the quality of the vape juice. Experts believe that heat is the worst enemy for your e-liquid. When exposed to heat, it can start a chemical reaction that alters the quality and flavor of the liquid. This is the same reason why perishable foods are always stored in the fridge, away from the heat. You must find a cool place to store the bottles of e-liquid, which must be away from kitchen appliances, gas stoves, or even candles.

Keep it away from light.

Do you ever wonder why the e-liquid comes in tinted glass bottles? It is because exposure to light can also affect the quality and taste. If you get the vape juice in clear containers, you must shift them to tinted ones. After that, make sure you store them in a dark and closed space where they don’t come in contact with light.

Put it in the refrigerator.

If you’re still looking for a cool, dark, and safe place for storing e-liquid, use your refrigerator. You can even freeze the bottles. Fret not, for it will not degrade the e-liquid but rather prevent bacterias from thriving in it. Freezing may thicken the liquid, so you must bring it to room temperature before you can use it.

Store away from children or pets.

It is needless to say, but the vape juice content can prove fatal for kids and pets. If you are either or both at your home, you must keep the bottles of e-liquid out of their reach. Pick a high cabinet that they can’t reach, and it must have a lock.

Don’t leave it in the car.

Plenty of people tend to forget their vaporizers and e-liquid in the car while going off to things. Ensure you don’t leave the e-juice in the car and store it properly as soon as you get home.

Final Thoughts

Every vaping enthusiast spends a lot of time and money when buying e-liquid. If you are into vaping and have your favorite bottles of vape juice, you must want them to last a long time. You can keep in mind the tips mentioned above when storing vape juice to preserve its flavor and enjoy them for years.