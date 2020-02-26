8 Ways to Grow Your Instagram Followers Fast and Organically

Are you aware of your competitors on Instagram? What are they up to? What kind of marketing strategies have they been using?

Marketers say that Instagram has the highest ROI as compared to Facebook and Twitter. 35% of the Instagram audience is aged between 25-34 years. That means more than 1/3 of Instagram users are young people. This is why business owners and marketers never miss the chance to make enormous sales on Instagram.

Despite all the efforts, if you’re unable to grow your Instagram followers fast, you’ve landed on the right page.

Following are eight proven techniques to grow your Instagram followers fast and organically:

Share Your Instagram Handle

The first thing you can do is share your Instagram handle to your business website and other social media platforms, i.e., Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and YouTube. Ask your followers on other channels to follow you on Instagram.

The best approach to get your audience to do a task is to offer something in return. Thereby, you can have a lucky-draw between everyone who follows your Instagram within the next 24 hours.

Make Your Hashtag Viral

Whether you own a law firm, grocery store, software house, or even a personal brand, now is the right time to set the primary hashtag that you’ll be using for a lifetime. Again, ask your audience to use that hashtag every time they post online to get something special from you.

One can also display their hashtags on billboards, magazines, and advertisements.

Collaborate with Influencers

If not you, people will be definitely down to follow their favorite celebrities/influencers. Finding influencers in your niche can be a little tricky. Worry no more as there are many tools available online to help find influencers on social media.

Note that many of these tools also allow you to find influencers particularly in your niche. Make sure to find someone willing to invest their time in your brand and market it to potential customers.

Leverage Paid Yet Real Instagram Followers

Because of some fraudulent social media promotion services online, many businesses fear buying followers for their brand. This is because using bots or fake accounts to increase your Instagram followers can get your account suspended.

You can buy Instagram followers for cheap as there are still some social media promotion services offering real Instagram followers. They actually promote your Instagram handle to various websites and active social media profiles.

Thus, there’s no need to worry about getting your account suspended.

Follow Your Competitors

Are you aware of your competitors on Instagram? What are they up to? What kind of marketing strategies have they been using? Are they able to get more leads? Analyze every aspect of your competitors’ Instagram marketing and find out their weaknesses.

After finding out where their marketing strategy lacks, you can use that data to strengthen your own strategy. For example, if they suck at posting useful or quality content, you’ve got to make yourself better at posting quality content.

Arrange Contests/Giveaways

Why should your audience help you? Are they getting something in return? As long as you don’t offer your audience something in return, they won’t pay much attention to your persuasive marketing or campaigns.

Arrange contests, giveaways, and offer promotional discounts to get the audience’s attention. For example, you can ask them to invite their friends to your page in return for a 20% discount on your products/services.

Moreover, as a business, you can also give away discounts and gift cards for nothing. Word-of-mouth is the best marketing strategy ever.

Keep Your Profile Neat & Clean

Above anything else, it is also important to keep your profile neat and clean. Make sure to keep removing all the tagged photos as your competitors might be using it to steal your followers. Hide all irrelevant stuff from your profile.

Add URL In Your Bio

If you have a business website or landing page, add its URL to your bio. However, make sure to shorten the link as an ordinary link will make your bio description look odd.

Final Verdict

In a nutshell, there are many businesses leveraging Instagram marketing and making hundreds of sales per month. Obviously, increasing your conversion rate through Instagram isn’t something you can achieve overnight. In this regard, make sure to follow the above-mentioned ways to grow your Instagram account.

If not organically, choose a credible social media promotion service and let them do the hard work for you.