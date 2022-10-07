9 Circumstances Where It’s Appropriate to Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer

Keep in mind that not all personal injury law firms will provide all of these specific services.

It’s safe to say that most people have heard of a personal injury lawyer, but many may not understand when they can or should hire one. You may think of hiring one if you were involved in a car accident— and you can— but that’s not the only time. Here are nine circumstances where it’s appropriate to hire a personal injury lawyer.

#1: Assisted Living Injuries

Abuse and neglect occur in assisted living facilities of all types, particularly in nursing homes where the patients need more assistance and are often seen as weak and vulnerable. Those who have experienced injuries and neglect in an assisted living facility (along with their family members) can sue the facility with the help of a personal injury lawyer.

#2: Birth Injuries

About 7 out of every 1,000 babies born in the U.S. are injured at birth, and these injuries almost always result from negligence during childbirth. Birth injuries can range in severity from scratches to lifelong disabilities and even death. Some of the most common birth injuries include:

Head and brain injuries

Bleeding in/around the brain (cerebral palsy)

Nerve injuries

Skin and soft tissue injuries

Parents who suspect that their child’s birth injury was caused by negligence can contact a personal injury lawyer.

#3: Car, Truck, and Other Vehicle Accidents

In 2020, there were 35,766 fatal motor vehicle crashes and more than 38,000 people died. The majority of car accidents are caused by reckless behavior, such as distracted driving, speeding, and driving under the influence— although many accidents are purely accidental. However, motor vehicle accidents of any kind (i.e., cars, tractor-trailers, motorcycles, etc.) can lead to death or serious injuries, and personal injury lawyers can be hired to receive justice for a vehicle accident.

#4: Defective Products/Recalls

Throughout U.S. history, there have been thousands of product recalls of anything from automobiles to medications. Products are recalled if they are proven to cause harm to consumers. Because of this reason, not many recalled products result in a class action lawsuit— however, when companies knowingly continue to produce products that may harm their consumers, they can then be sued.

#5: Medical Malpractice

When medical professionals fail to provide the minimum standards of care to their patients it can result in injury or death, which is medical malpractice. Surgical malpractice can also fall under this category and so can medical negligence. If you believe that you or a family member were injured (or even died) as a result of medical malpractice, you should contact a personal injury lawyer.

#6: Premises Liability

Premises liability refers to accidents and injuries that occur while on someone else’s property. This can be a business or a residence, though holding the owner of the property responsible depends on a variety of factors, such as:

The victim had permission to be on the property

The victim has some responsibility for their injuries

Property owner’s negligence

Examples of reasons to contact a personal injury lawyer for premises liability would be a slip and fall accident caused by cluttered or unmarked slippery floors, or even dog/animal bites from an unsecured animal.

#7: Sexual Abuse

Sexual abuse is an unwanted rough or violent sexual activity done to one person by another/others. It can happen to anyone of any gender and any age, and child sexual abuse is sexual abuse towards those under the age of 18. Personal injury lawyers can handle any type of sexual abuse case to get justice for these victims.

#8: Workplace Accidents

Accidents of all types can occur in the workplace, and employers can be held liable if their negligence causes their employees to become injured on the job. However, employers can protect themselves by getting workers’ compensation insurance to cover the medical costs and treatments of their injured workers. Keep in mind that employees aren’t responsible for workplace injuries due to employee negligence.

#9: Wrongful Death

Technically, all of these other instances can be classified as wrongful death if they result in death as the term “wrongful death” refers to the accidental death of someone caused by an individual’s or group’s action. However, it must be proved that this action(s) was what led to an individual’s death. Hiring an injury lawyer team can help you get the answers you need and deserve in the case of accidental death.

Keep in mind that not all personal injury law firms will provide all of these specific services. Some focus on medical malpractice, while others focus on motor vehicle injuries. However, some will cover all or most injuries on this list.