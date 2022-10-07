Steps to Get a Green Card Through Real Estate Investments

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program offers foreign investors a path to obtaining a green card by investing in a real estate project or regional centre.

There are a number of ways to obtain a green card, which allows an individual to live and work permanently in the United States. One way is through investment in real estate.

The government offers two programs for foreign investors looking to obtain a green card through real estate investment: the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program and the EB-5 Regional Center Program.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program requires a foreign national to invest $1million (or $800,000 in certain targeted employment areas) in a new commercial enterprise that creates at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

The EB-5 Regional Center Program is similar to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, but allows for a foreign national to invest in a pre-approved regional center instead of a specific commercial enterprise. There are a number of benefits to investing in a regional center, including the ability to pool investments and the potential to create indirect jobs.

If you are interested in obtaining a green card through real estate investment, there are a few steps you will need to take:

1. Choose an EB-5 program that best suits your needs and goals.

2. Make the required investment.

3. Create or invest in a new commercial enterprise or regional center.

4. Create at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

5. Obtain an EB-5 visa and green card.

6. Maintain your investment and job creation for at least two years.

7. After two years, you may be eligible to apply for permanent residency in the United States.

Minimum Investment Required for Getting a Green Card Through the EB-5

The United States offers a number of programs through which foreign investors can obtain a green card, or permanent residency. One such program is the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which requires a minimum investment of $1million (or $800,000 in certain designated areas).

To qualify for the EB-5 program, an investor must demonstrate that their investment will create at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers. If the investor meets this criterion, they will be granted a green card, which allows them to live and work permanently in the United States.

Make sure to do your research properly, take professional help, and buy the right investment property in the US to be eligible for EB-5 and get your green card.

Steps to Get Green Card Through EB-5

1. Invest at least $1 million in a real estate project or $800,000 in a regional centre.

2. Create 10 full-time jobs for at least ten American workers.

3. File for I-829 to remove the conditions on their green card after about a year.

Once you fulfill all the requirements and your application gets approval, you’ll receive a green card or permanent residency in the US.

Requirements of a Business Under EB-5 to Get a Green Card

In order to obtain a green card through EB-5, you must meet the requirements for owning a business. These requirements include:

1. Investing at least $1.8 million in a new commercial enterprise.

2. Creating or preserving at least 10 full-time jobs for qualifying U.S. workers.

3. Showing that the investment will benefit the U.S. economy or create jobs for American workers.

4. Owning at least 51% of the enterprise.

5. Being involved in the daily operations of the business.

If you are able to fulfil all of these requirements, you may be eligible to get a green card through a new commercial enterprise. Real estate investments in US can also help you qualify for EB5 and get the green card.

What are the Risks of Getting a Green Card Through EB5?

There are a few risks to getting a green card through EB5. These include:

1. The risk that the business will not be successful and you will lose your investment and you might be forced to return to your country.

2. The risk that the government could change its immigration policies, which could impact your ability to keep your business or obtain a green card.

3. The risk that you may not be able to meet the requirements for owning a business, which could result in your application being denied.

Despite these risks, many people still choose to apply for a green card through EB5 because it offers a path to permanent residency in the United States. If you are considering this option, it is important to speak with an experienced immigration attorney to discuss your specific situation and make sure you are aware of all the risks involved.

Conclusion:

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program offers foreign investors a path to obtaining a green card by investing in a real estate project or regional centre. To qualify, follow the aforementioned steps strictly, and you’ll get your green card soon! Always seek professional help like an attorney and real estate agent to facilitate your investment and green card processing.