9,500 Avalon Furniture Sets Recalled Over Lead Paint

Avalon Furniture is recalled about 9.500 furniture sets over concerns of lead paint.

A recall was recently issued for a certain bedroom furniture line sold only at Rooms to Go. The company behind the affected furniture is Avalon Furniture. The company issued the recall over bad paint. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 9,500 Cottage Town Bedroom Furniture Collection sets were recalled because the “base coat paint used on pieces within the furniture collection contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard.” The agency added, “Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.”

Which furniture line was impacted by the recall, though. Well, according to the notice, the recall includes “pieces of the sets sold in white (group No. 2481, item Nos. 1-8, 10), black (group No. 2483, item Nos. 1-8, 10) and gray (group No. 2485, item Nos. 1-8, 10).” The pieces were sold between October 2019 through April 2020.

Anyone who has the recalled furniture pieces should contact the company for a free replacement and pickup. People with additional questions or concerns about the recall should call 855-688-0919, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.

Sources:

About 9,500 bedroom furniture sets sold at Rooms To Go have been recalled

Avalon Furniture Recalls Cottage Town Bedroom Furniture Sold at Rooms To Go Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)