A.Y . Strauss Introduces New Immigration Practice Led by Partner Nandini Nair

LIVINGSTON, NJ – A.Y . Strauss, a prominent law firm focused on commercial transactions and litigation in commercial real estate, construction contracting, and corporate bankruptcy, announced the launch of its new Immigration Practice. The firm has appointed Nandini Nair, a distinguished immigration attorney, as Partner to lead this strategic expansion.

Nandini Nair brings over two decades of experience in immigration law to A.Y . Strauss. Previously, she served as Global General Counsel at L&T Technology Services Limited and held partnership positions at prominent law firms. Nair’s expertise spans various aspects of immigration law, including work visas, green cards, and naturalization processes.

“I am excited to welcome Nandini Nair to our team. Her vast experience in immigration law and dedication to outstanding client service perfectly align with the firm’s values. Nandini’s knowledge will be essential as we help our clients navigate the intricacies of immigration law and policy,” said Aaron Strauss, Managing Partner of A.Y . Strauss.

Nair brings an extensive wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Immigration Practice at A.Y. Strauss. Renowned for her commitment to client advocacy and vast knowledge of immigration law, she is well-positioned to lead the firm’s initiatives in supporting clients with their immigration needs.

Nair states, “My goal is to provide comprehensive, strategic immigration solutions that not only meet our clients’ immediate needs but also align with their long-term business objectives. Whether it’s securing visas, navigating complex employment-based green card processes, or ensuring compliance with ever-changing immigration regulations, I’m excited to leverage my experience to help our clients achieve their goals in this critical area of law.”

The new Immigration Practice at A.Y . Strauss will offer comprehensive services, including:

Employment-Based Green Cards

Work Visas

Family-based Immigration Services

I-9 Compliance

CIS and DOL Investigations

Mergers and Acquisitions

Corporate Governance and Strategy

This expansion reflects A.Y . Strauss’s dedication to offering sophisticated legal counsel and addressing the changing needs of its clients. The firm’s culture of excellence and entrepreneurial approach to legal services is anticipated to enhance Nair’s client-centered philosophy.

About A.Y. Strauss

A.Y . Strauss provides legal counsel for commercial transactions and litigation in the areas of real estate, construction contracting, and corporate bankruptcy. With the intellectual depth of a large firm and the personalized touch of a boutique, the firm’s lawyers handle a broad variety of matters for emerging businesses, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals. The dynamic culture and collaborative working environment at the firm provide a healthy work-life balance for its team members, with a focus on giving back to the communities the firm serves. A.Y . Strauss has offices in Livingston, NJ, and New York, NY . For more information, visit www.aystrauss.com.