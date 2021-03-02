ABC Legal Wins Legal Vendor of the Year Award 

In OnCon’s first legal awards, peers selected ABC Legal as the top legal vendor.

ABC Legal Services (ABC Legal), announced that OnCon―an exclusive gathering of the world’s top legal professionals―named the company as the winner of its first ever Legal Vendor of the Year Award. The award recognizes exceptional products and services, strides in innovation, and strong contributions to the legal community through thought leadership. OnCon’s award was determined by legal professionals and distributed virtually at the OnCon2021 Icon Awards ceremony.

“Being selected by our peers is especially meaningful,” said Sascha Mehlhase, ABC Legal’s Vice President of Growth. “This award belongs to our entire team, those on the forefront of a technology revolution who are committed to providing quick, accurate and—most importantly—equal access to the best legal system in the world.”

The award finalists were voted on by their peers and include leading legal technology vendors such as Bloomberg Law, LexisNexis, DocuSign, CaseText, OneTrust, Epiq, and Jackson Lewis.

“ABC Legal has been our most trusted industry ally,” said Aaron Cushman, Chief Operating Officer at Andreu, Palma, Lavin & Solis, PLLC. “The cost to value ratio using ABC Legal would make it financially irresponsible to use anyone else.”

Recently recognized as the gold standard in federal court for keeping people safe, ABC Legal’s COVID response practices have helped keep the wheels of justice turning despite the challenges of a global pandemic.

“ABC Legal takes the Fifth Amendment and due process very seriously,” said Tim Dinehart, ABC Legal’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’ve designed strict guidelines to ensure that our customers are consistently provided with full transparency, uncompromised compliance and exceptional service rates, which is why we’re the only provider trusted by the United States Department of Justice as the exclusive and official Central Authority for all foreign service of process coming into the U.S. from abroad. We strive for excellence and this award is a testament to our commitment.”

To date, ABC Legal has e-filed more than 3 million documents and serves 1.5 million legal documents annually worldwide.

“ABC Legal is so simple it’s stunning,” said client Janae Johnson with Witherspoon Law Group. “With long arms everywhere, they make it a one-stop shop.”

About ABC Legal

With more than 2,000 process servers across the U.S. and 75 countries, ABC Legal is the nation’s leading service of process and court filing provider, as well as the official process server to the U.S. Department of Justice. Our digital approach saves valuable time and resources, and our cloud-based solutions are compatible for use on desktop, browser, and smartphones. Docketly—an ABC Legal subsidiary—provides appearance counsel on a digital, custom-built platform that smoothly integrates with our applications and services. Learn more at www.abclegal.com